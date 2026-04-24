FHKI signs MoU with Chongqing General Chamber of Commerce to drive innovation

Federation of Hong Kong Industries signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Chongqing General Chamber of Commerce, marking a new milestone in Hong Kong-Chongqing cooperation across advanced manufacturing, innovation and technology, and talent development.

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Through knowledge exchange, policy advocacy, and industry promotion, the partnership aims to accelerate the commercialisation of research and development outcomes and foster industry–academia integration, injecting fresh momentum into high-quality development.

At the invitation of the Chongqing Municipal People's Government, FHKI chairman Anthony Lam led a delegation to Chongqing from April 22 to 24, marking FHKI's second visit to the city.

FHKI chairman Anthony Lam attended the symposium. FHKI

Lam noted, "This visit has laid a solid foundation for industrial cooperation between our two cities, injecting new energy into I&T development. The composition of our delegation, spanning industry, academia, research, investment and professional services, reflects FHKI's steadfast commitment to cross-sectoral and cross-regional collaboration.

FHKI looks forward to accelerating the commercialisation of R&D outcomes and helping outstanding brands and products "go global' to expand into international markets, he added.