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FINANCE

FHKI signs MoU with Chongqing General Chamber of Commerce to drive innovation

FINANCE
40 mins ago
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FHKI attended the Chongqing Municipal Government-hosted symposium. FHKI.
FHKI attended the Chongqing Municipal Government-hosted symposium. FHKI.

Federation of Hong Kong Industries signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Chongqing General Chamber of Commerce, marking a new milestone in Hong Kong-Chongqing cooperation across advanced manufacturing, innovation and technology, and talent development.

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Through knowledge exchange, policy advocacy, and industry promotion, the partnership aims to accelerate the commercialisation of research and development outcomes and foster industry–academia integration, injecting fresh momentum into high-quality development.

At the invitation of the Chongqing Municipal People's Government, FHKI chairman Anthony Lam led a delegation to Chongqing from April 22 to 24, marking FHKI's second visit to the city.

FHKI chairman Anthony Lam attended the symposium. FHKI
FHKI chairman Anthony Lam attended the symposium. FHKI

Lam noted, "This visit has laid a solid foundation for industrial cooperation between our two cities, injecting new energy into I&T development. The composition of our delegation, spanning industry, academia, research, investment and professional services, reflects FHKI's steadfast commitment to cross-sectoral and cross-regional collaboration. 

FHKI looks forward to accelerating the commercialisation of R&D outcomes and helping outstanding brands and products "go global' to expand into international markets, he added.

FHKI delegation at the Chongqing Planning Exhibition Gallery.
FHKI delegation at the Genertec Guoce Time Grating Technology Co Ltd.
Chairman Lam experienced the latest AI technologies at the Peking University Chongqing Big Data Research Institute. FHKI
FHKI delegation at the Shanghai Jiao Tong University Chong Qing Institute of Artificial Intelligence. FHKI
Dinner hosted by the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of the Chongqing Municipal Government. FHKI
FHKIChongqinginnovationgo global

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

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