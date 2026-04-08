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FINANCE

FHKI and DBS Hong Kong forge strategic partnership to help firms capture ASEAN opportunities

FINANCE
59 mins ago
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From left, Anthony Lam and Boris Chan. FHKI
From left, Anthony Lam and Boris Chan. FHKI

Federation of Hong Kong Industries and DBS Hong Kong jointly announced the establishment of a strategic partnership, aiming to empower enterprises to capitalize on the immense opportunities within the ASEAN market.

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DBS Hong Kong will serve as the exclusive "FHKI ASEAN Banking Partner" for a one-year term, effective from March 31.

Anthony Lam, chairman of FHKI, noted that the new partnership marked a major milestone in advancing cross-sector collaboration and strengthening the two parties' industrial ecosystem.

"By combining the industrial sector's extensive networks with the banking sector's expertise, we will provide SMEs with forward-looking and flexible support, creating powerful synergies and injecting continuous momentum into regional economic development," Lam added.

Boris Chan, managing director and head of institutional banking group at DBS Hong Kong, said that through this partnership with FHKI, the bank will offer steadfast and reliable support for business expansion, foster industrial and economic development between Hong Kong and ASEAN markets, and assist businesses in successfully "going global" to embark on a new chapter of business.

Looking ahead, FHKI and DBS Hong Kong will take this partnership as a foundation to deepen exchanges in key areas, including Hong Kong ASEAN economic and trade development, talent development, and sustainability. The two parties will jointly organize a series of activities to promote interactions among Hong Kong businesses, the banking industry and ASEAN government and business sectors.

DBS will serve as the exclusive 'FHKI ASEAN Banking Partner' for one year. FHKI
DBS will serve as the exclusive 'FHKI ASEAN Banking Partner' for one year. FHKI
Industrial representatives attended the ceremony marking the official launch of the FHKI-DBS Hong Kong collaboration. FHKI
Industrial representatives attended the ceremony marking the official launch of the FHKI-DBS Hong Kong collaboration. FHKI
FHKIDBS Hong KongASEANgo global

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