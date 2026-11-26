No concrete losses have been reported among complainants affected by the OneDegree data breach so far, Privacy Commissioner for Personal Data Ada Chung Lai-ling said on Thursday, as she warned of intensifying cyberattacks globally.

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Speaking following a series of data breaches involving local organizations, Chung said her office was investigating the hacking incident involving the Urban Ticketing System (URBTIX), which affected about 1.3 million users.

Preliminary findings showed that the system, developed and maintained by an external contractor, had been illegally accessed by hackers. The personal data compromised included users’ names, telephone numbers and email addresses.

Meanwhile, the Office of the Privacy Commissioner for Personal Data has received 25 complaints and inquiries regarding a data breach involving Gleneagles Hospital Hong Kong’s mobile application.

Chung said the incident involved an extensive range of personal information, including patients’ names and identity card numbers.

The hospital has yet to establish the number of people affected but has begun notifying those concerned.

Regarding the cyberattack on virtual insurer OneDegree, Chung said her office had received 429 complaints and 114 inquiries. The incident affected the personal data of about 110,000 people, including customers’ names, identity card numbers and financial information.

While no concrete losses had been identified among complainants so far, Chung said some had expressed dissatisfaction over the breach and sought advice on protecting themselves and using credit monitoring services.

Addressing the recent spate of data breaches, Chung said the incidents reflected an escalation in cyberattacks and hacking activities worldwide.

She noted that hackers were increasingly using artificial intelligence to launch attacks, making them faster and less technically demanding, while lowering the barriers to carrying them out.

Similar trends had been observed in Japan, South Korea and Singapore, she added.

Chung urged businesses to strengthen oversight of third-party contractors responsible for their systems and devote more resources to system maintenance, including engaging external technical specialists where necessary.

She also reminded members of the public to remain vigilant against scams.

