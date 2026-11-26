The government will come knocking on 13 Wang Fuk Court doors next month after more than 1,730 owners completed title transfers, said Deputy Financial Secretary and Acting Secretary for Housing Michael Wong Wai-lun.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Wong shared the update on a radio program on Thursday, a year after the deadly blaze that claimed 168 lives in the Tai Po estate.

As work to resettle displaced residents continues, he said 1,914 households have signed binding sale and purchase agreements with the government.

Of roughly 70 remaining households, 57 have expressed willingness to sell their flats, pending title verification and legal formalities. The other 13 have no current plans to sell, Wong said, adding that authorities will follow up with them next month.

Under the government's special sales scheme, more than 1,400 households have successfully selected flats, while about 500 others have either purchased Home Ownership Scheme flats through the Green Form Subsidised Ownership Scheme or opted for private housing.

Wong also said authorities arranged two large-scale visits for residents to return home to collect belongings, followed by a smaller-scale arrangement for about 80 households.

He added that further visits will continue, with details to be announced by Deputy Chief Secretary for Administration Warner Cheuk Wing-hing.

As for the future use of the Wang Fuk Court site, Wong said the land will be used for community facilities needed in Tai Po or New Territories East, but the government will prioritize ownership acquisition before demolishing the buildings.

Speaking on the same radio program, Secretary for Home and Youth Affairs Alice Mak Mei-kuen affirmed that support for affected residents will continue through the Compassionate Support Programme for Bereaved Families and the Community Mental Health Support Programme.

She stressed the programs will not stop and residents can access services through the one-social-worker-per-household arrangement.

Beyond the Support Fund for Wang Fuk Court, she said existing welfare services will also step in to support residents' longer-term needs.