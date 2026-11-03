State Council removes Winnie Ho as housing chief after resignation over Wang Fuk Court fire

China’s State Council has formally dismissed Winnie Ho Wing-yin from her post as Secretary for Housing after she resigned last week to take political responsibility for the deadly Wang Fuk Court inferno.

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The Central People’s Government announced on Tuesday that, in accordance with the Basic Law and on the recommendation of Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu, Ho had been removed from her duties.

In a government statement, Lee said Ho submitted her resignation on October 28, saying she would take political responsibility for the fire.

Ho joined the government in 1992, became Director of Architectural Services in 2020 and was appointed Secretary for Housing in 2022.

Lee praised her work in advancing Light Public Housing, reducing the waiting time for subsidized rental housing from 6.1 to 4.8 years, tackling the abuse of public rental housing and passing the Basic Housing Units Ordinance to phase out substandard subdivided flats.

“As she officially leaves her post today, I wish her all the best in her future endeavours and a healthy life,” Lee said.

The government released the independent committee’s investigation report into the fire last Thursday. Lee said that as Wang Fuk Court fell within the purview of the Housing Department’s Independent Checking Unit, Ho should take political accountability, although the fire did not involve personal wrongdoing on her part. Ho had agreed to do so and tendered her resignation, he said.