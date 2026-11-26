A 39-year-old male police officer died after allegedly shooting himself with his service pistol at Sheung Shui Police Station on Thursday morning (Nov 26).

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Police said officers found the man injured inside a changing room toilet at the station at around 10.20am. He had a gunshot wound to his head and was certified dead at the scene. A service pistol was found next to him.

Upon initial investigation, police believe he committed suicide with his service pistol.

A post-mortem examination will be conducted to ascertain the cause of death.

Investigation by the Regional Crime Unit of New Territories North is underway.

Police expressed sorrow and regret over the officer's death and extended their sympathies to his family, who will be offered timely assistance.

(Updated 5.40pm)