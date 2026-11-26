Former lawmaker William Wong Kam-fai has been sentenced to 120 hours of community service, fined HK$6,000, and banned from driving for a year after pleading guilty to four traffic offenses following a crash at the Chinese University of Hong Kong earlier this year.

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The 66-year-old, who resigned from his post shortly after his arrest, appeared at Sha Tin Magistrates’ Courts on Thursday morning. He had earlier pleaded guilty to driving with an alcohol concentration above the prescribed limit, dangerous driving, failing to stop after an accident and failing to report an accident.

Magistrate Raymond Wong Kwok-fai said he had taken all the circumstances into account, including Wong’s early guilty plea and the fact that, although Wong had a previous similar conviction, it dated back more than 10 years.

Wong was also ordered to attend a driving improvement course before he can regain his licence.

The court heard that on June 29, Wong drove a private car at the university with an alcohol concentration of 45 micrograms per 100 milliliters of breath, more than double the prescribed limit of 22 micrograms.

The court also heard that Wong drove carelessly and collided with two other private cars. He failed to stop at the scene and did not report the accident to a police officer or at the nearest police station as soon as reasonably practicable and within 24 hours.