Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po took his push for deeper trade and innovation ties to the Netherlands, promoting Hong Kong's business environment and its new opportunities ahead.

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The visit followed a stop in the United Kingdom, where Chan led a Hong Kong business and innovation and technology (I&T) delegation.

Upon arrival in The Hague on Wednesday, Chan met with the Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Netherlands, Christiaan Rebergen.

The duo exchanged views on the "one country, two systems" framework, Hong Kong's economic and financial outlook, and closer cooperation in trade, innovation and technology.

The goal of the visit, Chan said, was to foster closer cooperation with the Netherlands and showcase Hong Kong’s new opportunities in finance, investment, I&T and the Northern Metropolis.

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He also met with the Treasurer-General of the Ministry of Finance of the Netherlands, Jasper Wesseling, during which they held in-depth discussions on European economic and capital market developments.

They also covered the latest developments in Hong Kong's financial markets and policies to promote I&T industries, particularly measures to attract key enterprises.

He then ended the day by calling on Chinese Ambassador to the Netherlands Shen Bo to exchange views on China-Netherlands relations and deepening Hong Kong-Netherlands cooperation.

Chan is expected to continue leading the delegation's visit to the Netherlands through Thursday as part of the European tour.