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NEWS

CUHK chief Dennis Lo urges graduates to cultivate vision, purpose, and passion at 97th Congregation

NEWS
48 mins ago
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Dennis Lo Yuk-ming, president of The Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK), drew on his experience while researching fetal DNA in maternal plasma to encourage graduates at the university’s 97th Congregation on Thursday.

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The ceremony, held at University Mall, brought together bachelor’s, master’s, and doctoral graduates and their families.

In his address, Lo extended his blessings to the graduates and said that, amid rapid advances in artificial intelligence and shifting geopolitical landscapes, they should cultivate three core qualities to guide their lives and careers: vision, purpose, and passion.

He also cited his work on a prenatal blood test that can detect Down syndrome and other genetic conditions. At first, he focused on finding fetal cells in maternal blood. After making little progress for an extended period, he shifted his approach and discovered cell-free fetal DNA in blood plasma, marking a major breakthrough.

When facing difficulties, Lo advised graduates not to press ahead stubbornly. Instead, he encouraged them to pause, step back, and look again with an open mind, considering different perspectives and viewing familiar problems in new ways.

In an era of AI and abundant information, he said, it is especially important to filter out the noise and identify the issues that matter.

Lo said his research took more than two decades and involved countless failed experiments. What kept the team going was a clear purpose: “the research outcomes could guard the safety of countless pregnant women and fetuses worldwide”, he said.

Whether graduates pursue careers in business, law, education, literature, or technology, Lo urged them not to define success solely by personal achievement. Instead, he encouraged them to consider how their work could benefit others, let social values guide their actions, and draw on a sense of mission and passion to weather setbacks.

He also urged graduates to remember CUHK’s motto, “Through learning and temperance to virtue,” uphold their principles, remain curious throughout their lives, and make sound judgments with integrity.

Lo also expressed hope that graduates would stay connected to their alma mater and take pride in being part of the CUHK family.

CUHKDennis Lo Yuk-ming

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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