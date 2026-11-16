logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

'Jogging partners': The stardust pioneers who won the $9.36m Shaw Prize in Astronomy

NEWS
25 mins ago

by

Zhou Yiru

logo
logo
logo
Stanford Woosley
Stanford Woosley

The discovery of how exploding stars forge the chemical elements that make up our planet and human bodies has earned two astrophysicists the 2026 Shaw Prize in Astronomy.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Ken'ichi Nomoto from the University of Tokyo and Stanford Woosley from the University of California, Santa Cruz, share the US$1.2 million (HK$9.36 million) prize for their lifetime studies of stellar explosions.

A supernova is a powerful stellar explosion that radiates in days about as much energy as the sun emits over its entire 10 billion-year lifespan.

Heavier elements essential to life, such as the iron in human blood and calcium in bones, were forged in massive stars and ejected across space during supernovae, said Leung Po-kin, a senior lecturer in physics at the Chinese University.

“We give prizes to the few for the work of many,” said Woosley. “‘We are stardust’ they say, and Ken and I figured out exactly how that works."

'Jogging partners'

The two laureates have engaged in a friendly, cross-Pacific competition for 46 years since meeting at a conference in Texas in 1980.

"I often say Ken is my 'jogging partner.' Sometimes he is a bit ahead, sometimes I am, but we both run farther with the competition," Woosley said, adding that Nomoto and his wife gifted him an honorary red sweater when he turned 60.

Working almost entirely independently, the pair developed standard models for thermonuclear supernovae that allow the explosions to serve as "standard candles," according to the Shaw Prize citation. 

Leung noted that this uniform brightness enabled astronomers in 1998 to measure cosmic distances and discover that the universe's expansion is accelerating. 

Ken'ichi Nomoto
Ken'ichi Nomoto

Cold War computers

Simulating a collapsing star decades ago required scavenged computing power at California's Livermore Lab, where Woosley ran punch-card code from shoe boxes on Cray 1 and 2 supercomputers alongside nuclear weapon simulations.

"To run a single presupernova star with modest zoning took weeks, during which I often slept on the floor at the lab," he said.

Leung noted that while Hong Kong's brightly lit skyline limits local stargazing, CUHK researchers have built high-precision instruments in local laboratories for telescopes in Chile's Atacama Desert, with future deployments planned for Greenland or Hawaii. 

He added that the city's strong mathematical training and international connectivity make it a vital bridge between foreign astronomers and high-altitude observatory projects on the mainland.

The Shaw Prize 2026Ken'ichi NomotoStanford WoosleyShaw Prize in AstronomyCUHK

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON / AFP Nvidia founder and CEO Jensen Huang speaks during Nvidia Live at CES 2026 ahead of the annual Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, Nevada, on January 5, 2026.
Silicon Valley insiders nervously eye Nvidia scandal fallout
WORLD
13-11-2026 16:12 HKT
CUHK chief Dennis Lo urges graduates to cultivate vision, purpose, and passion at 97th Congregation
NEWS
12-11-2026 15:47 HKT
BBC logo outside the BBC Broadcasting House, after U.S. President Donald Trump sued the BBC for up to $10 billion in damages over edited clips of a speech, in London, Britain, December 16, 2025. REUTERS/Isabel Infantes/File Photo
US judge says Trump's $10 billion BBC defamation case can proceed
WORLD
11-11-2026 09:03 HKT
Yu Jun has been elected a Fellow of The World Academy of Sciences
CUHK’s professor Yu Jun elected Fellow of World Academy of Sciences for pioneering research
NEWS
09-11-2026 22:22 HKT
Wall Street (REUTERS)
The mid-term races Wall Street and other financial firms are watching
WORLD
02-11-2026 20:14 HKT
Brazilian Senator Flavio Bolsonaro disembarks from a plane after arriving at Opa-locka Executive Airport near Miami, Florida, US, October 28, 2026. (Reuters)
Trump says Flavio Bolsonaro can stay in US as long as he wants
WORLD
01-11-2026 14:33 HKT
CUHK Chung Chi College marks 75th anniversary with grand banquet, drawing over 1,200 attendees
EDUCATION
01-11-2026 13:20 HKT
CUHK appoints HK medicine dean Philip Chiu to head Shenzhen medical school
EDUCATION
30-10-2026 18:53 HKT
Construction progress of Taikoo Place Beijing. Swire Properties
Swire Properties rebrands Beijing's INDIGO complex as Taikoo Place Beijing in mainland expansion
PROPERTY
30-10-2026 17:58 HKT
The company logo is seen on the headquarters of China Evergrande Group in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, China September 26, 2021. REUTERS
PAG to buy 51pc stake in Evergrande Property Services for $4 billion
FINANCE
30-10-2026 11:35 HKT
(File photo)
Hong Kong Disneyland suspends online bookings after 17,000 e-tickets stolen in cyber breach
NEWS
14-11-2026 21:50 HKT
Reuters releases more intimate photos of Jensen Huang and Alice Huang
WORLD
15-11-2026 01:46 HKT
Elon Musk and Jensen Huang shake hands during National Design Studio's launch event for America.gov. REUTERS/Kylie Cooper
Two major Nvidia shareholders push board to keep Jensen Huang's return on table
FINANCE
12 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.