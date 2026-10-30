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EDUCATION

CUHK appoints HK medicine dean Philip Chiu to head Shenzhen medical school

EDUCATION
30-10-2026 18:53 HKT
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The Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK) has strengthened Hong Kong-Shenzhen medical collaboration by appointing its Hong Kong dean of medicine, Philip Chiu Wai-yan, to concurrently serve as the dean of medicine at CUHK-Shenzhen, to accelerate the university’s "One Brand, Two Campuses" vision across the Greater Bay Area (GBA).

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CUHK noted that the appointment is designed to integrate the complementary strengths of the Hong Kong and Shenzhen campuses to address the immense growth potential and future healthcare needs of the region.

Under this expanded role, Chiu will also serve as associate vice president (medical affairs) of CUHK-Shenzhen, with a term aligned with his current tenure as dean of medicine at CUHK.

Effective Sunday, he will oversee the strategic development, academic planning, and collaboration initiatives of both medical schools, while leading global recruitment efforts to attract top medical talent.

“Rooted in Hong Kong, contributing to the nation, and connected to the world, CUHK is taking an important step in focusing on the long-term development of the GBA and advancing its strategic footprint in healthcare innovation across the region through this appointment,” said Dennis Lo Yuk-ming, CUHK’s vice-chancellor and president.

Chiu shared his vision, emphasizing that strengthening collaboration between Hong Kong and Shenzhen in medical education and research is key to driving high-quality healthcare development in the GBA and across the wider nation.

He also pledged to devote his full efforts to fostering deep-level collaboration between the two medical schools across education, research, and clinical innovation.

By leveraging the crucial clinical and research platforms provided by the two CUHK medical centers in Hong Kong and Shenzhen, the university aims to cultivate top global healthcare professionals, elevate regional healthcare standards, and serve the broader GBA.

“Through close collaboration between the two campuses, we aim to align with the national ‘Healthy China’ agenda and the GBA’s innovation development strategy, jointly building a globally influential hub for medical innovation and talent development,” Chiu added.

Under the governance and management framework of CUHK, Chiu will be accountable to both the Hong Kong and Shenzhen campuses, and will also serve as a member of the board of directors of the CUHK Medical Centre.

CUHKPhilip Chiu Wai-yanShenzhen

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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