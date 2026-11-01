CUHK Chung Chi College marks 75th anniversary with grand banquet, drawing over 1,200 attendees

Group photo of CUHK senior management, heads of professional service and administrative units, and CUHK-Shenzhen senior management.

The Chung Chi College (CCC) of the Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK) celebrated its 75th Anniversary with a grand banquet on Saturday (Oct 31), welcoming more than 1,200 guests.

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Attendees included CUHK and Chung Chi students, staff, alumni, partners from mainland China, and representatives from various sectors to honor the College’s achievements in whole-person education and its enduring legacy.

The event's kick-off ceremony featured prominent figures, including chairman of the CUHK Council John Chai Yat-chiu; vice-chairman of the CUHK Council and chairman of the CCC Board of Trustees Norman Chan Tak-lam; vice-chancellor and president of CUHK Dennis Lo Yuk-ming; and head of CCC Kwan Mei-po.

The officiating guests John Chai, Norman Chan, Dennis Lo and Kwan preside over the gong-striking ceremony.

The Chung Chi Choir performs the newly commissioned “Chung Chi College 75th Anniversary Anthem”

The ceremony included a traditional gong-striking, symbolizing the College’s readiness to embrace future opportunities. Guests and attendees also joined in chanting the college slogan, underscoring the strong sense of community and connection within the university.

To mark the historical milestone, the College commissioned the “Chung Chi College 75th Anniversary Anthem”, featuring music composed by former college head Chan Wai-kwong and lyrics penned by college associate head Wong Nim-yan and performed by the Chung Chi Choir during the banquet.

The 75th-anniversary celebrations began in January and have featured a series of events, including a carnival, talk series, talent contests, and art exhibitions. Festivities will continue until January, with future highlights such as a special cruise tour, the opening of a permanent history gallery, and a finale event.