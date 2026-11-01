logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
EDUCATION

CUHK Chung Chi College marks 75th anniversary with grand banquet, drawing over 1,200 attendees

EDUCATION
37 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
Group photo of CUHK senior management, heads of professional service and administrative units, and CUHK-Shenzhen senior management.
Group photo of CUHK senior management, heads of professional service and administrative units, and CUHK-Shenzhen senior management.

The Chung Chi College (CCC) of the Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK) celebrated its 75th Anniversary with a grand banquet on Saturday (Oct 31), welcoming more than 1,200 guests.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Attendees included CUHK and Chung Chi students, staff, alumni, partners from mainland China, and representatives from various sectors to honor the College’s achievements in whole-person education and its enduring legacy.

The event's kick-off ceremony featured prominent figures, including chairman of the CUHK Council John Chai Yat-chiu; vice-chairman of the CUHK Council and chairman of the CCC Board of Trustees Norman Chan Tak-lam; vice-chancellor and president of CUHK Dennis Lo Yuk-ming; and head of CCC Kwan Mei-po.

The officiating guests John Chai, Norman Chan, Dennis Lo and Kwan preside over the gong-striking ceremony.
The officiating guests John Chai, Norman Chan, Dennis Lo and Kwan preside over the gong-striking ceremony.
The Chung Chi Choir performs the newly commissioned “Chung Chi College 75th Anniversary Anthem”
The Chung Chi Choir performs the newly commissioned “Chung Chi College 75th Anniversary Anthem”

The ceremony included a traditional gong-striking, symbolizing the College’s readiness to embrace future opportunities. Guests and attendees also joined in chanting the college slogan, underscoring the strong sense of community and connection within the university.

To mark the historical milestone, the College commissioned the “Chung Chi College 75th Anniversary Anthem”, featuring music composed by former college head Chan Wai-kwong and lyrics penned by college associate head Wong Nim-yan and performed by the Chung Chi Choir during the banquet.

The 75th-anniversary celebrations began in January and have featured a series of events, including a carnival, talk series, talent contests, and art exhibitions. Festivities will continue until January, with future highlights such as a special cruise tour, the opening of a permanent history gallery, and a finale event.

Chung Chi CollegeCUHKbanquet

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
CUHK and Pok Oi Hospital clinical study finds electroacupuncture eases tinnitus
NEWS
26-10-2026 13:46 HKT
Group photo of officiating guests at the CogInfoCom 2026 opening ceremony
CUHK co-hosts International AI Conference CogInfoCom debuts in HK
NEWS
15-10-2026 13:17 HKT
CUHK scientists uncover brain's method for coordinating voluntary muscle movement
HEALTH
07-10-2026 19:24 HKT
CUHK student delegation wins 6 medals at Asian Games, breaks HK record
NEWS
04-10-2026 23:49 HKT
All HK's UGC-funded unis among world's top 300 in Times 2027 list
NEWS
30-09-2026 06:02 HKT
The innovation enables real-time localization and closed-loop navigation of millimeter-scale wireless magnetic robots during magnetic actuation. (CUHK)
CUHK develops AI-driven magnetic tracking technology to guide miniature medical robots in real time
NEWS
24-09-2026 22:11 HKT
CUHK study values mangroves’ nitrogen removal at over $8.5b a year
NEWS
21-09-2026 17:52 HKT
CUHK-led study challenges long-standing theories about Mercury’s tectonic features
NEWS
14-09-2026 22:51 HKT
CUHK researchers uncover how stomach bacterium safely handles toxic nickel
NEWS
10-09-2026 17:39 HKT
Hong Kong Bar Association and CUHK LAW host joint symposium on jury trials
NEWS
09-09-2026 23:40 HKT
Halloween revellers pack Lan Kwai Fong, bars eye record sales
NEWS
14 hours ago
The U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC) seal decorates a wall inside their headquarters in Washington, D.C., U.S., July 22, 2026. REUTERS/Kylie Cooper/File Photo
Hong Kong telecom company agrees to halt US operations under pressure
NEWS
23 hours ago
logo
The Weeknd took advantage of this concert run to successfully secure a meeting with his idol Donnie Yen, excitedly sharing a photo of the two together.
The Weeknd meets idol Donnie Yen at Kai Tak finale, wears his sunglasses onstage
ENTERTAINMENT
14 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.