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HONG KONG
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NEWS

CUHK co-hosts International AI Conference CogInfoCom debuts in HK

NEWS
53 mins ago
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Group photo of officiating guests at the CogInfoCom 2026 opening ceremony
Group photo of officiating guests at the CogInfoCom 2026 opening ceremony
International researchers and participants at CogInfoCom 2026 at Hong Kong Science Park
International researchers and participants at CogInfoCom 2026 at Hong Kong Science Park

The 17th Cognitive Infocommunications Conference (CogInfoCom 2026) was held from 12 to 15 October at Hong Kong Science Park, marking its first appearance in China and the Greater Bay Area.

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Co-hosted by the Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK), its Shenzhen Research Institute (SZRI), the InnoHK Centre for Perceptual and Interactive Intelligence (CPII), and Corvinus University of Budapest (CUB), the event brought together international experts to discuss advances in artificial intelligence, cognitive science, and information technology.

Launched in 2010, CogInfoCom has previously been held in Europe and Asia. This year marks its debut in China, symbolizing the region's growing prominence in AI and cognitive research.

Anthony Chan delivers his remarks
Anthony Chan delivers his remarks

The opening ceremony featured academic and industry leaders from Hong Kong, mainland China, and overseas. Distinguished guests included CUHK’s pro-vice-chancellor Anthony Chan Tak-cheung, SZRI director Yam Yeung,  CPII director Helen Meng Mei-ling, Péter Baranyi of CUB, and other prominent scholars and industry partners.

Chan highlighted CUHK’s commitment to interdisciplinary and international collaboration, noting the conference as a bridge for global academic and innovation exchange. Yam underscored the importance of hosting the conference in the region, emphasizing the event’s role in fostering cooperation in AI and cognitive infocommunications.

Yam delivers his welcome address
Yam delivers his welcome address

The hybrid event covered topics such as the integration of cognitive science with information technology and the development of AI systems that augment human abilities. Highlights included keynote speeches, expert presentations, and exhibitions showcasing the latest research in AI, machine learning, and human-AI interaction.

The conference also reinforced Sino-Hungarian collaboration, following recent strategic agreements between the host institutions and the launch of joint research projects.

CogInfoComdebutsHong KongCUHK

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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