Dennis Lo Yuk-ming, Vice-Chancellor and President of The Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK), was conferred the degree of Doctor Honoris Causa from Semmelweis University, one of the highest academic honors of the university in Budapest, on Thursday. The honor was presented at its Central Administrative Building, highlighting deepening ties between the universities.

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Lo said becoming a “Semmelweis citizen” connected him personally to Ignác Semmelweis, the “Saviour of Mothers,” and that his work to make prenatal testing safer continued Semmelweis’s mission to protect pregnant women and babies.

The award recognizes his pioneering contributions to molecular diagnostics, including non-invasive prenatal testing (NIPT) and liquid biopsy.

Lo discovered cell-free fetal DNA in maternal plasma in 1997. NIPT has now been adopted in over 100 countries, benefiting over 100 million pregnant women. He has also applied it to cancer.

This latest honorary doctorate from Semmelweis University further reinforces the active partnership in translational medicine between CUHK and Semmelweis University, including joint scientific activities as well as academic exchanges involving both students and researchers.