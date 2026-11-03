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INNOVATION

Tencent Cloud selected for HKMA's Agentic Finance Expert Group

INNOVATION
1 hour ago
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Tencent's booth at Hong Kong FinTech Week 2026.
Tencent's booth at Hong Kong FinTech Week 2026.

Tencent Cloud joined the Hong Kong Monetary Authority's (HKMA) Agentic Finance Expert Group, bringing its experience in deploying artificial intelligence agent WorkBuddy in financial services to help the regulator and industry set common standards and governance.

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Tencent WorkBuddy is a full-scenario AI agent designed for modern workplace scenarios, with an international edition launched in May this year. By entering a language prompt, users can instruct WorkBuddy to autonomously access information, break down tasks, utilize relevant tools and execute complex workflows, generating ready-to-use deliverables, the company said. 

In financial services, WorkBuddy's investment research capabilities can help streamline a range of investment research tasks including company research, portfolio assessments based on user-provided information and stock screening based on specific criteria, the cloud provider said.

But research judgment and investment decisions remain firmly in the hands of professionals, a WorkBuddy spokesperson said, adding that by streamlining repetitive, time-consuming and cross-platform workflows, the AI agent enables users to devote more time and effort to strategic analysis and in-depth research.

Liming Hu, vice president of Tencent Cloud, said, "Common standards and protocols can help reduce duplicate integration efforts and mitigate risks associated with interactions between systems, providing a critical foundation for the large-scale adoption of Agentic Finance."

"We look forward to bringing WorkBuddy's practical experience in financial services into industry discussions and contributing to the development of Hong Kong's Agentic Finance ecosystem and related standards," he added.

Other technology service providers in the expert group are Amazon Web Services (AWS), Animoca Brands, Circle Hong Kong, Google Cloud, Jingdong Technology and Shopline, according to HKMA.

 

Frank Feng

TencentHKMAAI

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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