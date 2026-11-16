logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

HKMA prioritizes SME trade finance access amid widening global funding gap

FINANCE
16 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
Eddie Yue Wai-man
Eddie Yue Wai-man

Hong Kong will prioritize better access to trade finance for businesses, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises, as the global trade finance gap widens amid supply-chain restructuring, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) said on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

As a financial and trade hub, the city aims to intermediate trade flows, helping businesses expand, connect and grow while narrowing a US$2.5 trillion (HK$19.6 trillion) global trade finance gap, which risks widening as supply chains realign with the ongoing trade tensions and conflicts, Hong Kong Monetary Authority chief executive Eddie Yue Wai-man said at Hong Kong Management Association annual conference 2026.

"It also reminds us that we should keep enhancing the agility of the global trade system and strengthening its resilience, especially when the global supply chain network is undergoing quite fundamental reconfiguration," he said, adding that trade finance is always the backbone of supply chain resilience.

Since HKMA has launched Commercial Data Interchange (CDI) in 2022, the data sharing platform for banks to access verified business records to gauge SME creditworthiness has facilitated more than 130,000 loan applications and over HK$10 billion in approved lending, lowering average SME borrowing rates by 36 basis points, Yue said.

Hong Kong will press ahead with its cargo-data initiative, Project CargoX. Launched to deploy automated analytics using cargo and trade data to remove approval bottlenecks, the project is exploring cross-border use cases with the Shanghai Data Bureau and the PAA Digital Trade Alliance in the Chinese mainland and beyond, he said.

Moreover, an efficient trade in the ecosystem also requires a robust legal foundation. Drawing on the Model Law on Electronic Transferable Records of the United Nations, Hong Kong will table legislative amendments before the Legislative Council this week, putting in place a legal foundation to use electronic trade documents with greater efficiency and lower operational friction, he added.

 

Frank Feng

HKMAEddie Yuetrade finance

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
HKMA
HKMA proposes designating post-secondary institutions and park companies as domestic public sector entities
FINANCE
10-11-2026 17:10 HKT
HKMA.
HK foreign currency reserve rises to US$440.5b at end-October
FINANCE
06-11-2026 17:40 HKT
HKMA
Exchange Fund income drops nearly 70pc to $18.6b in Q3
FINANCE
06-11-2026 10:41 HKT
From left: Peter Tung, managing director and reginal head of Private Banking GCNA;Eddie Yue
HKMA launches agentic finance panel and AI project Noor as green investments eyed
ESG
05-11-2026 19:45 HKT
Insurance Authority.
IA and HKMA conduct joint inspection on premium financing amid resurging activities
FINANCE
05-11-2026 16:02 HKT
Tencent's booth at Hong Kong FinTech Week 2026.
Tencent Cloud selected for HKMA's Agentic Finance Expert Group
INNOVATION
03-11-2026 20:18 HKT
Ant International
Ant International, bank partners achieve real-time cross-bank liquidity management via tokenized deposits
FINANCE
03-11-2026 16:09 HKT
Frederik Anseel, front row fourth right.
HKMA, HKUST launches PQC toolkit to help banks achieve full quantum readiness by 2030
FINANCE
02-11-2026 20:15 HKT
From left: Arthur Yuen, Frederik Anseel, and Stuart Riley at the Hong Kong Fintech Week x StartmeupHK 2026 on Monday.
Current cryptography won't survive quantum threat as HKMA urges 2030 deadline for banks
FINANCE
02-11-2026 17:45 HKT
Eddie Yue.
HKMA unveils four key areas of fintech initiatives: DART framework
FINANCE
02-11-2026 11:38 HKT
(File photo)
Hong Kong Disneyland suspends online bookings after 17,000 e-tickets stolen in cyber breach
NEWS
14-11-2026 21:50 HKT
Elon Musk and Jensen Huang shake hands during National Design Studio's launch event for America.gov. REUTERS/Kylie Cooper
Two major Nvidia shareholders push board to keep Jensen Huang's return on table
FINANCE
23 hours ago
Reuters releases more intimate photos of Jensen Huang and Alice Huang
WORLD
15-11-2026 01:46 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.