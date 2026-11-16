HKMA prioritizes SME trade finance access amid widening global funding gap

Hong Kong will prioritize better access to trade finance for businesses, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises, as the global trade finance gap widens amid supply-chain restructuring, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) said on Monday.

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As a financial and trade hub, the city aims to intermediate trade flows, helping businesses expand, connect and grow while narrowing a US$2.5 trillion (HK$19.6 trillion) global trade finance gap, which risks widening as supply chains realign with the ongoing trade tensions and conflicts, Hong Kong Monetary Authority chief executive Eddie Yue Wai-man said at Hong Kong Management Association annual conference 2026.

"It also reminds us that we should keep enhancing the agility of the global trade system and strengthening its resilience, especially when the global supply chain network is undergoing quite fundamental reconfiguration," he said, adding that trade finance is always the backbone of supply chain resilience.

Since HKMA has launched Commercial Data Interchange (CDI) in 2022, the data sharing platform for banks to access verified business records to gauge SME creditworthiness has facilitated more than 130,000 loan applications and over HK$10 billion in approved lending, lowering average SME borrowing rates by 36 basis points, Yue said.

Hong Kong will press ahead with its cargo-data initiative, Project CargoX. Launched to deploy automated analytics using cargo and trade data to remove approval bottlenecks, the project is exploring cross-border use cases with the Shanghai Data Bureau and the PAA Digital Trade Alliance in the Chinese mainland and beyond, he said.

Moreover, an efficient trade in the ecosystem also requires a robust legal foundation. Drawing on the Model Law on Electronic Transferable Records of the United Nations, Hong Kong will table legislative amendments before the Legislative Council this week, putting in place a legal foundation to use electronic trade documents with greater efficiency and lower operational friction, he added.

Frank Feng