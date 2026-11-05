logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

IA and HKMA conduct joint inspection on premium financing amid resurging activities

FINANCE
1 hour ago

by

Helen Zhong

logo
logo
logo
Insurance Authority.
Insurance Authority.

The Insurance Authority said on Thursday that it is currently conducting the third joint inspection on premium financing with the Hong Kong Monetary Authority, warning of the risky trend of using foreign currency as loan currency, expanding retail participation, and rising policy leverage.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

As lower Hong Kong dollar interest rates drove the proportion of premium financing activities to 36 percent of new business premiums in the first half of 2026, the IA noted that it will consider appropriate regulatory measures with the HKMA in light of the inspection findings.

Potential substantial losses

The regulator said the market has seen arrangements under which offshore banks offer loans in other low-interest-rate currencies, such as the Swiss franc, for premium financing, warning that interest rates and exchange rates for these currencies can be highly volatile, which could lead to increasing borrowing costs.

Policy holders may also face hurdles if the loans are provided by offshore banks, which will make them difficult to seek assistance in Hong Kong, while cross-border complaints or legal proceedings may be extremely challenging and costly.

Meanwhile, some individual insurers recently appear to be lowering the entry threshold for premium financing to attract middle-class customers. The authority reminded policy holders not to be misled by the illusion of becoming "high-net-worth" through premium financing, thereby overestimating their financial strength and debt repayment capacity, and consequently taking on leveraged risks beyond their means.

Moreover, products with leverage ratios exceeding nine times were shown in the market, allowing policy holders to purchase high-value policies by contributing only 10 percent of the premium upfront, indicating amplified risks, the IA noted.

Fully understand and evaluate the risks

Policy holders are exposed not to a single risk, as these risks may happen simultaneously, with fluctuations in policy returns, loan interest rates, and exchange rates that can turn an arbitrage opportunity into a negative carry, the IA said.

The IA urged the public to fully understand the features and risks of the relevant products, including non-guaranteed benefits fluctuations, loan interest rate fluctuations, exchange rate fluctuations, and to carefully assess their own financial circumstances and risk tolerance.

 

IAHKMApremium financing

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Tencent's booth at Hong Kong FinTech Week 2026.
Tencent Cloud selected for HKMA's Agentic Finance Expert Group
INNOVATION
03-11-2026 20:18 HKT
Ant International
Ant International, bank partners achieve real-time cross-bank liquidity management via tokenized deposits
FINANCE
03-11-2026 16:09 HKT
Frederik Anseel, front row fourth right.
HKMA, HKUST launches PQC toolkit to help banks achieve full quantum readiness by 2030
FINANCE
02-11-2026 20:15 HKT
From left: Arthur Yuen, Frederik Anseel, and Stuart Riley at the Hong Kong Fintech Week x StartmeupHK 2026 on Monday.
Current cryptography won't survive quantum threat as HKMA urges 2030 deadline for banks
FINANCE
02-11-2026 17:45 HKT
Eddie Yue.
HKMA unveils four key areas of fintech initiatives: DART framework
FINANCE
02-11-2026 11:38 HKT
Number of residential mortgages in negative equity falls 12pc in September: HKMA
PROPERTY
30-10-2026 17:35 HKT
Hong Kong Monetary Authority leaves interest rates unchanged, tracking Fed move
FINANCE
29-10-2026 11:34 HKT
HKMA urges banks to ease developer refinancing amid K-shaped property recovery: sources
PROPERTY
28-10-2026 20:23 HKT
HKMA
HK may raise the Deposit Protection Scheme cap to $1m next year, local media reported
FINANCE
26-10-2026 18:51 HKT
HKMA
HK, Chongqing launch cross-boundary financial data validation platform
FINANCE
14-10-2026 17:57 HKT
Joshua Wong was taken to the High Court by a prison van this morning for sentencing.
Joshua Wong sentenced to 10 years over foreign collusion charge
NEWS
6 hours ago
Eager punters line up early for $108m Mark Six jackpot at ‘luckiest’ Central betting branch
NEWS
20 hours ago
Photo: Reuters
Trump says 'largely true' Iran war caused midterms loss, after Vance comments
WORLD
11 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.