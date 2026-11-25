The Hong Kong Monetary Authority has launched CMU Digital Asset Platform, in a push to elevate existing financial market infrastructure to enhance settlement efficiency and reduce operational costs.

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Developed and operated by CMU OmniClear on behalf of the HKMA, this distributed ledger technology (DLT)-based platform of the Central Moneymarkets Unit represents a major milestone in advancing the digital landscape of Hong Kong's financial market, the regulator said.

CMU DAP not only facilitates a paperless process spanning debt securities primary issuance, clearing and settlement of secondary transactions, coupon payment and redemption at maturity, but also supports the tokenization of traditional debt securities to bridge digital finance and traditional finance, it said.

Adopting an atomic Delivery versus Payment (DvP) on-chain settlement model, CMU DAP has direct interfaces with the Real Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) systems and central bank digital currencies (CBDC), and supports 24-hour settlement in multi-currencies using cash tokens, significantly enhancing market liquidity, operational efficiency and flexibility.

This initiative aligns with the strategic objectives outlined in Hong Kong's roadmap for the development of fixed income and currency (FIC) markets, which advocates for next-generation infrastructure to drive market innovation, the HKMA noted.

In collaboration with market participants, CMU OmniClear will explore opportunities to expand CMU DAP's coverage from debt securities to additional asset classes, such as funds and real-world assets, and to integrate CMU DAP with other DLT platforms and wider payment instruments, including tokenised deposits and regulated stablecoins, with the aim of fostering a vibrant digital financial ecosystem, the regulator said.

The HKMA chief executive and the CMU OmniClear chair Eddie Yue Wai-man said CMU OmniClear is implementing a strategic roadmap to establish the CMU as the core infrastructure for a multi-asset digital financial ecosystem in Hong Kong, which also creates synergies with HKMA's digital payment initiatives, facilitating efficient and secure end-to-end processes for digital assets.

“Looking ahead, we will continue to collaborate with industry stakeholders to drive financial innovation, developing the CMU into a leading central securities depository in Asia and bolstering Hong Kong's role as a global FIC hub," Yue added.