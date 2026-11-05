HKMA launches agentic finance panel and AI project Noor as green investments eyed

The Hong Kong Monetary Authority has formed a new expert panel on agentic finance and issued a consultation paper to industry players exploring use cases, interoperability standards, and “Know Your Agent” measures, HKMA chief executive Eddie Yue Wai-man said on Thursday at the Private Wealth Management Association summit.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Yue noted that agentic finance represents the next frontier of development, but regulators must ensure the accuracy, consistency, and explainability of artificial intelligence models.

HKMA is collaborating with the Bank for International Settlements Innovation Hub, the UK Financial Conduct Authority, and the Saudi Central Bank on Project Noor. The initiative aims to develop a tool for explainable AI, with a prototype scheduled for release early next year.

Turning to sustainability, Yue said the Exchange Fund is investing extensively in green bonds and environmental, social, and governance projects. The monetary authority is also partnering with private equity firms to channel capital into regional infrastructure and green initiatives.

He noted that high-quality green investments do not need to be limited to the traditional assets often found in northern Europe. Yue stressed that with a long-term perspective, channeling money into green infrastructure can be a highly profitable and great investment.

We want Asian capital to be channeled back to improve the Asian planet, Yue said.

Yue added that Hong Kong will strengthen its role as a "super-connector" and gateway by expanding its bond, gold, and commodities markets while building platforms across technology and green finance.