Cathay orders 14 more aircraft, bringing total aircraft deliveries to 120

Cathay Pacific Airways (0293) announced on Wednesday that it has ordered 14 more regional aircraft to expand and upgrade its fleet for long-term growth plans, including 11 widebody aircraft and three narrowbody aircraft.

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Cathay said it has exercised purchase rights for 11 more Airbus A330-900 aircraft, on top of the 30 it previously ordered in 2024. It expects the Airbus aircraft to be delivered between 2031 and 2035.

Additionally, Cathay has exercised purchase rights for three more Airbus A321neo narrowbody aircraft, on top of the 32 Airbus A321neo and A320neo aircraft it previously ordered in 2023.

The airline said the A330-900 will support its growth in regional network and provide it with more passenger and cargo capacity, while the A321neo will further build on HK Express’ growth potential, focusing on destinations in the Chinese mainland and other short-haul routes.

HK Express.

New Orders Push Total Deliveries from 2026 to 120

The new orders bring Cathay’s total aircraft deliveries from 2026 to 120, said Cathay group chief executive Ronald Lam Siu-por, closer to its plan of 150 new aircraft deliveries and building a network serving 150 destinations in the next 10 years, if market conditions are favorable.

“They also now bring us to over HK$150 billion total investment committed for the 10-year period between 2026 and 2035. These investments will consolidate and elevate Hong Kong’s status as a leading international aviation hub, reflecting our belief in shared success,” Lam added.

He also mentioned that Cathay will enhance connectivity at the home hub in Hong Kong and contribute to its sustainability leadership goals, as important as elevating the customer experience and driving long-term growth.

Cathay’s aircraft deliveries from 2026 include A321neo and A320neo narrowbody, A330-900 regional widebody, Boeing 777-9 long-haul widebody, and A350F and A330 freighter aircraft, as part of its all-encompassing fleet renewal and expansion plan.

