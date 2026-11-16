logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

Tokenized deposits initiative by HKMA, Swift and banks to smooth cross-border payments

FINANCE
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo

Cross-border payments could become faster and smoother as Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) partnered with Swift and banks including Bank of China (Hong Kong) (2388), Standard Chartered Bank (Hong Kong) and Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation, to leverage tokenized deposits.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Since 2023, the HKMA has partnered with Swift under Project Ensemble Sandbox — a controlled testing environment for digital currency trials — to work out how different central bank digital currency systems can connect and transact smoothly across borders. 

To advance the initiative, this time is to bridge the gap between international and local payment interoperability through Swift's blockchain-based ledger and the settlement layer of Project Ensemble, HKMA said on Monday.

With Swift's extensive global network, 19 early-adopter financial institutions including HSBC HSBC, Standard Chartered, Citi, DBS and OCBC will have made use of the ledger for tokenized deposit transactions, using five major currencies including US dollar and Hong Kong dollar, by the end of the year, Swift said.

"In Hong Kong, EnsembleTX has entered a new chapter to advance the tokenization ecosystem," said Howard Lee Tak-chi, deputy chief executive of HKMA. "This collaboration represents another significant step in exploring how tokenized deposits and interoperable infrastructure can support real-time, always-on and programmable cross-border transactions."

Thierry Chilosi, Chief Business Officer of Swift, said, "As domestic systems evolve to support new forms of digital value, we are exploring how the Swift ledger can connect these emerging platforms across borders - helping financial institutions settle transactions more efficiently and bring the benefits of digital value to clients globally.  We look forward to advancing this work with HKMA to build a practical, responsible path towards interoperability across the regulated ecosystem."

 

Frank Feng

tokenized depositsHKMASwiftHSBC

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Eddie Yue Wai-man
HKMA prioritizes SME trade finance access amid widening global funding gap
FINANCE
3 hours ago
HSBC plans to merge Singapore operations to simplify regional structure
FINANCE
12-11-2026 09:52 HKT
HKMA
HKMA proposes designating post-secondary institutions and park companies as domestic public sector entities
FINANCE
10-11-2026 17:10 HKT
HSBC senior executives hosted the opening ceremony of the HSBC Causeway Bay Flagship Branch and Premier Centre. From left: Daisy Tsang, chief executive, HSBC Life HK, co-chief executive of Insurance, HSBC; Aileen Taylor, group chief people & governance officer, HSBC; David Liao, co-chief executive, Asia and Middle East, HSBC; Peter Wong, chairman, The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation; Maggie Ng, chief executive of HSBC Hong Kong; Janet Pang.
Wealth: HSBC turns RewardCash into ‘life cash’ in flagship banking lifestyle center
FINANCE
08-11-2026 12:01 HKT
HKMA.
HK foreign currency reserve rises to US$440.5b at end-October
FINANCE
06-11-2026 17:40 HKT
HSBC.
HSBC to issue US$1.5 billion of contingent convertible bonds
FINANCE
06-11-2026 10:45 HKT
HKMA
Exchange Fund income drops nearly 70pc to $18.6b in Q3
FINANCE
06-11-2026 10:41 HKT
From left: Peter Tung, managing director and reginal head of Private Banking GCNA;Eddie Yue
HKMA launches agentic finance panel and AI project Noor as green investments eyed
ESG
05-11-2026 19:45 HKT
Insurance Authority.
IA and HKMA conduct joint inspection on premium financing amid resurging activities
FINANCE
05-11-2026 16:02 HKT
The special rescue spacecraft LINK, which flew on a failed mission designed to extend the life of NASA's Neil Gehrels Swift Observatory. The spacecraft awaits encapsulation aboard a Northrop Grumman Pegasus XL at NASA's Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia, U.S. June 8, 2026. REUTERS/NASA/Ron Beard /File Photo
NASA's 22-year-old Swift satellite telescope falls from orbit in fiery finale
WORLD
05-11-2026 11:18 HKT
(File photo)
Hong Kong Disneyland suspends online bookings after 17,000 e-tickets stolen in cyber breach
NEWS
14-11-2026 21:50 HKT
Elon Musk and Jensen Huang shake hands during National Design Studio's launch event for America.gov. REUTERS/Kylie Cooper
Two major Nvidia shareholders push board to keep Jensen Huang's return on table
FINANCE
15-11-2026 17:59 HKT
Reuters releases more intimate photos of Jensen Huang and Alice Huang
WORLD
15-11-2026 01:46 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.