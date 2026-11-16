Tokenized deposits initiative by HKMA, Swift and banks to smooth cross-border payments

Cross-border payments could become faster and smoother as Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) partnered with Swift and banks including Bank of China (Hong Kong) (2388), Standard Chartered Bank (Hong Kong) and Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation, to leverage tokenized deposits.

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Since 2023, the HKMA has partnered with Swift under Project Ensemble Sandbox — a controlled testing environment for digital currency trials — to work out how different central bank digital currency systems can connect and transact smoothly across borders.

To advance the initiative, this time is to bridge the gap between international and local payment interoperability through Swift's blockchain-based ledger and the settlement layer of Project Ensemble, HKMA said on Monday.

With Swift's extensive global network, 19 early-adopter financial institutions including HSBC HSBC, Standard Chartered, Citi, DBS and OCBC will have made use of the ledger for tokenized deposit transactions, using five major currencies including US dollar and Hong Kong dollar, by the end of the year, Swift said.

"In Hong Kong, EnsembleTX has entered a new chapter to advance the tokenization ecosystem," said Howard Lee Tak-chi, deputy chief executive of HKMA. "This collaboration represents another significant step in exploring how tokenized deposits and interoperable infrastructure can support real-time, always-on and programmable cross-border transactions."

Thierry Chilosi, Chief Business Officer of Swift, said, "As domestic systems evolve to support new forms of digital value, we are exploring how the Swift ledger can connect these emerging platforms across borders - helping financial institutions settle transactions more efficiently and bring the benefits of digital value to clients globally. We look forward to advancing this work with HKMA to build a practical, responsible path towards interoperability across the regulated ecosystem."

Frank Feng