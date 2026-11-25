More than 9,500 student loan repayment default cases involving HK$131.3 million were recorded under five financial assistance schemes for post-secondary students as of the end of September, an audit report has revealed.

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The 9,515 cases represented a default rate of 4.2 percent in terms of loan amounts.

The figures were released following the Audit Commission’s review of the Working Family and Student Financial Assistance Agency’s (WFSFAA) administration of financial assistance schemes for tertiary students.

As of the end of July, the Extended Non-means-tested Loan Scheme had the highest cumulative number of repayment default cases and the largest outstanding defaulted amount among the five schemes.

Of the approximately 10,000 default cases, some 45 percent had yet to be subject to legal recovery action or procedures relating to bankruptcy, individual voluntary arrangements or applications for deferred repayment.

The commission’s analysis found that 1,456 cases involved borrowers or indemnifiers who had not provided a positive response for more than a year, while 257 cases involved no such response for more than five years.

The commission recommended expediting legal proceedings to recover outstanding student loan repayments.

Meanwhile, the WFSFAA referred 125 suspected fraud cases to police following verification between the 2021/22 and 2024/25 financial years.

After examining 20 of these cases, the commission found that two had taken more than three months to be reported to police.

It recommended that the agency ensure suspected fraud cases are reported promptly.