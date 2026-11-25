MTR Corporation has received three awards at the Hong Kong ICT Awards 2026 for two smart railway innovations that use artificial intelligence and drone technology to improve tunnel inspections and Light Rail safety.

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The rail operator’s drone-based tunnel inspection system, NEX-T (Navigation for Engineering eXcellence – Tunnel), and Smart Light Rail 2.0 won the Gold and Silver awards, respectively, in the Smart Mobility (Smart Transport) category. NEX-T also secured the Smart Mobility Grand Award.

Co-developed with Traffic Control Technology (Hong Kong) Company Limited, NEX-T is the city’s only patented system designed for beyond-visual-line-of-sight drone operations in railway tunnels.

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The system was among the first batch of pilot projects selected under the government’s Low-Altitude Economy Regulatory Sandbox and completed trials along designated sections of the East Rail Line late last year.

The drones can operate autonomously along preset routes and use flashing red lights to mark work areas. They also inspect key railway equipment, allowing maintenance teams to systematically monitor asset conditions and use AI analysis to develop more targeted maintenance strategies.

Meanwhile, Smart Light Rail 2.0 has been deployed at more than 30 Light Rail stop platforms and over 10 busy road junctions, combining AI and video analytics with MTR’s Integrated Speed and Position Supervision System.

When the system detects obstacles on tracks, passengers crossing the yellow safety line on platforms or vehicles entering junctions improperly, it issues real-time alerts to the operations control center, train captains and passengers, enabling prompt intervention and helping reduce the risk of accidents.

Wilson Kwong Wing-tsuen, MTR’s Hong Kong Transport Services Director, said the achievement marked the second time in three years that an MTR innovation had received the Smart Mobility Grand Award.

He said the recognition reflected the corporation’s commitment to harnessing technology through collaboration among industry, academic and research institutions, and putting innovations into practice to advance smart railway and smart city development.