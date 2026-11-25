Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po continued his visit to London on Tuesday, leading a delegation in meetings with local business and financial leaders to promote Hong Kong’s latest developments and explore cooperation in finance, innovation and technology, and professional services.

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Speaking at the 22nd plenary session of the Hong Kong-Europe Business Council, Chan highlighted the city’s strong merchandise exports, growth in consumption and investment, and active stock market. These continued to attract capital from Hong Kong and overseas.

He added that Hong Kong’s first Five-Year Plan sets out clear development priorities, giving businesses greater certainty as they invest and expand in the city.

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Chan also paid a courtesy call on Chinese Ambassador to the United Kingdom Zheng Zeguang, briefing him on the delegation’s itinerary and Hong Kong’s latest economic and financial developments. They exchanged views on the international landscape, China-UK relations, the economic outlook in Britain and Europe, and mainland companies’ expansion into the UK market.

At a luncheon hosted by the Hong Kong Association, Chan said accelerating the city’s development as an international innovation and technology hub was one of the core goals of its first Five-Year Plan. He said Hong Kong was well placed to help British firms bring their technologies to the mainland and connect mainland companies seeking to enter the UK market with local partners.

Speaking at the 40th Hong Kong Dinner, organized by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council, Chan said Greater Bay Area companies expanding overseas were no longer simply exporting individual products or services. Instead, they were offering integrated solutions that combined technology, capital, talent and advanced manufacturing capabilities. He said Hong Kong could serve both as a financing platform and as a launchpad for their international expansion.

Chan and the delegation are scheduled to leave for the Netherlands later on Wednesday local time to continue their European visit.