Every hour, some 80 live exotic animals are imported into Hong Kong as a vast wildlife trade outpaces regulation, conservation groups said, warning of pathogens and parasites that threaten the health of humans and native wildlife.

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The city imported 3.7 million live exotic animals from 86 countries and jurisdictions between 2020 and 2025, positioning itself as the largest global importer of endangered reptile species, according to research released this week by the ADM Capital Foundation (ADMCF).

At Hong Kong's Legislative Council on Tuesday, groups including ADMCF, WWF-Hong Kong, Kadoorie Farm and Botanic Garden (KFBG), the SPCA and local lawmakers called for a "Positive List" of species approved for import, sale and keeping as pets

Legislator Elizabeth Quat said the government should review and update such a list in a timely manner, while also revisiting the legal definition of "animal," which under existing trade regulations excludes amphibians and invertebrates

Hong Kong's Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment

A Positive List model is already in place in regional neighbours such as Singapore, which bans the keeping of most exotic wildlife, and South Korea, which recently enacted legislation to regulate exotic pet cafes and private ownership

Jianhuan Yang, conservation manager at KFBG, said its Wild Animal Rescue Centre was seeing a growing trend in the keeping of exotic reptiles, including venomous snake species

Yang also pointed to the chytrid fungus — which has caused dramatic global amphibian declines — as likely to have been introduced into Hong Kong by the release of exotic amphibians

The warning follows the charging in August of the owner of a Hong Kong reptile education centre, who co-hosted a major wildlife expo for children, with the illegal possession of endangered species

Reuters