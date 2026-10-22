Independent committee submits Wang Fuk Court fire report

The Independent Committee in relation to the fire at Wang Fuk Court in Tai Po submitted its report to the Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu on Thursday, with sources revealing that four government bodies are named for dereliction of duty.

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The report spans over ten chapters, pointing to the Independent Checking Unit (ICU), the Buildings Department, the Fire Services Department, and the Labour Department, with the ICU bearing the heaviest responsibility.

However, sources indicate the report does not name accountable officials, leaving specific accountability and disciplinary actions to the government.

Additionally, the report puts forward a series of recommendations to prevent similar tragedies. These include strengthening supervision of related professionals to prevent them from acting as mere rubber stamps, and introducing criminal penalties to curb bid-rigging during major renovations.

It also recommends setting clearer standards for engineering materials, as well as improving the Fire Services Department's submission process for fire installation and equipment certificates.

Lee said the government will study the report and actively follow up on its recommendations. However, the report will not be made public immediately, as the Department of Justice must first review it to ensure that publishing the findings will not prejudice ongoing criminal proceedings.