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NEWS

Sports chief George Tsoi reassigned to join Wang Fuk Court fire probe

NEWS
5 hours ago
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Commissioner for Sports George Tsoi Kin-pan steps down on Sunday to assume a new role assisting the Public Service Commission in investigating administrative accountability surrounding the Wang Fuk Court fire, sources said.

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Tsoi will serve as deputy to former deputy secretary for security Benjamin Mok Kwan-yu on Monday, as part of a dedicated team tasked with reviewing departmental liability under the principal official accountability system. An independent committee investigating the Wang Fuk Court fire is expected to submit its report to Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu by the end of the month to clarify facts and responsibilities.

Tsoi's subordinate, Principal Assistant Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism Polly Chong Man-ting, will succeed him as sports commissioner.

Reflecting on his tenure, Tsoi expressed pride after witnessing Hong Kong athletes achieve record-breaking gold and total medal hauls at the Asian Games, alongside the local football team securing the FIFA ASEAN Cup title at Kai Tak Sports Park. He said stepping down amid such historic milestones provided immense fulfillment in his public service career.

Joining the government as an administrative officer, Tsoi served in the Yuen Long District Office, Tourism Commission, and Financial Services and the Treasury Bureau before taking up the top sports post in September 2024. He received the Chief Executive's Commendation for Government/Public Service earlier this year.

George Tsoi Kin-panCommissioner for SportsWang Fuk Court fire

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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