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NEWS

Disciplinary hearings for two Wang Fuk Court fire contractors adjourned

NEWS
7 mins ago
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Chung Kit-man, director and engineer of Victory Fire Engineering Limited, attends an earlier hearing.
Chung Kit-man, director and engineer of Victory Fire Engineering Limited, attends an earlier hearing.

Disciplinary hearings for two Wang Fuk Court fire contractors adjournedDisciplinary hearings for two Wang Fuk Court fire contractors adjourned

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Disciplinary hearings for two fire contractors involved in the Wang Fuk Court fire incident, originally scheduled for Friday, have been adjourned until further notice, the Fire Services Department announced on Monday.

The Fire Service Installation Contractors Disciplinary Board accepted a joint request from both parties for an adjournment regarding Victory Fire Engineering Limited, allowing more time for preparation.

The hearing for China Status Development and Engineering Company Limited was also adjourned after the prosecution requested more time to process the case, with the contractor raising no objection.

Leung Ping-kay, director of China Status Development and Engineering Company Limited, attends an earlier hearing
Leung Ping-kay, director of China Status Development and Engineering Company Limited, attends an earlier hearing

Both contractors may face other criminal liabilities, with investigations still ongoing. The adjournment also avoids affecting the independent committee's investigation into the Wang Fuk Court fire.

Victory Fire Engineering had been responsible for the estate's annual fire inspections and was found to have recorded water tanks as inadequate but failed to list the issue as requiring repair. China Status Development had submitted 93 notices to the department to shut down fire devices during renovation works.

Wang Fuk Court fire fire contractors disciplinary hearing

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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