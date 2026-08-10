Dominican sisters laud HK education at HKBU

Hong Kong Baptist University has welcomed over 2,200 non-local students as part of the government’s push to promote the “Study in Hong Kong” initiative. Among them are two sisters from the Dominican Republic, set to celebrate their first Mid-Autumn Festival in the city.

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Third-year Social Work student Marcelle was impressed by how the university values students’ individual strengths during the admissions process. Diana, a first-year student in the Bachelor of Arts/Bachelor of Social Sciences program, was inspired by her elder sister Marcelle to also apply to HKBU.

The sisters praised Hong Kong’s efficient public transportation and government services and revealed plans to remain in the city after graduation.

Both of them highlighted that the warmth and support they received from fellow students helped them integrate into the campus community.