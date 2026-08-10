logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

Dominican sisters laud HK education at HKBU

NEWS
36 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
Diana, left, and Marcelle pursue studies at HKBU and have secured full scholarships.
Diana, left, and Marcelle pursue studies at HKBU and have secured full scholarships.

Hong Kong Baptist University has welcomed over 2,200 non-local students as part of the government’s push to promote the “Study in Hong Kong” initiative. Among them are two sisters from the Dominican Republic, set to celebrate their first Mid-Autumn Festival in the city.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Third-year Social Work student Marcelle was impressed by how the university values students’ individual strengths during the admissions process. Diana, a first-year student in the Bachelor of Arts/Bachelor of Social Sciences program, was inspired by her elder sister Marcelle to also apply to HKBU.

The sisters praised Hong Kong’s efficient public transportation and government services and revealed plans to remain in the city after graduation.

Both of them highlighted that the warmth and support they received from fellow students helped them integrate into the campus community.

Hong Kong Baptist UniversityHKBUStudy in Hong Kong

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Andy Lau awarded honorary doctorate by HKBU
NEWS
10-08-2026 21:09 HKT
Andy Lau to receive honorary doctorate from HKBU
NEWS
05-08-2026 20:16 HKT
HKBU launches pioneering EMBA program at Shenzhen leaders' dinner
EDUCATION
16-06-2026 18:11 HKT
HKBU integrates AI across curriculum to nurture socially responsible tech talent
NEWS
01-06-2026 19:13 HKT
HKBU clinches seven prizes at the 51st International Exhibition of Inventions Geneva, including the International Press Prize, two Gold Medals, three Silver Medals and one Bronze Medal. (HKBU)
HKBU triumphs with seven awards at International Exhibition of Inventions Geneva
NEWS
15-03-2026 22:54 HKT
The symposium featured eight keynote speeches delivered by distinguished scholars from six countries across North America, Europe, and Asia. (HKBU)
HKBU AI + COMM symposium champions “AI for social good” with global experts
EDUCATION
09-03-2026 21:08 HKT
HKBU to host international symposium on AI and Communication
EDUCATION
08-03-2026 18:59 HKT
(From left) Chairman of UGC Tim Lui Tim-leung, Secretary for Education Christine Choi Yuk-lin and CUHK’s vice-chancellor Dennis Lo.
HK showcases 'Study in Hong Kong' brand during prestigious global APAIE education conference
NEWS
23-02-2026 20:25 HKT
Children’s dreams take flight in HKBU’s 1,000-drone spectacle over Victoria Harbour
NEWS
23-02-2026 18:40 HKT
HKBU researchers pinpoint enzyme that reverses memory loss linked to ageing and obesity
NEWS
10-02-2026 19:15 HKT
Photo: Reuters
Cambodia opens 'No. 8 Park' scam compound to media, revealing self-contained 'city within a city'
WORLD
22-09-2026 05:27 HKT
UK denies BN(O) visas to Hongkongers with protest convictions: report
NEWS
5 hours ago
(File Photo)
HKU admits 1,800 non-local students amid shifting geopolitics
NEWS
22-09-2026 22:16 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.