HKBU launches pioneering EMBA program at Shenzhen leaders' dinner

Hong Kong Baptist University (HKBU) hosted an exclusive “Business-Meets-Communication Leaders’ Private Dinner” in Shenzhen to mark the launch of its first-ever Executive Master of Business Administration (EMBA) program.

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Under the theme “Business Reaches Far Through Communication; Communication Gains Value Through Business,” the event brought together top business and media leaders, scholars, and alumni to discuss the intersection of strategy and strategic communication in the AI era.

The new HKBU EMBA adopts a unique “AI Business Decision-Making + Strategic Communication” dual-core model. It is jointly developed by the Business School’s expertise in leadership and innovation and the Communication School’s strengths in branding and public relations.

Prof. Han Zhang, Dean of the School of Business, stressed the importance of communication in business success. Citing cases like Ofo and Xibei, he warned that decisions lacking a communication mindset can lead to failure. “HKBU's EMBA is the result of a joint endeavor with Asia's top communication school—a distinction no other EMBA program can claim,” he noted.

Prof. Bu Zhong, Dean of the School of Communication, described AI as an amplifier of personal capability and highlighted the program’s goal to develop leaders who harness both communication and AI effectively.

The two-year full-time program, taught in Mandarin at HKBU’s Hong Kong campus, consists of monthly intensive classes. Applications for the inaugural cohort are open, with a deadline of July 15 for non-local applicants.