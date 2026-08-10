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NEWS

Andy Lau awarded honorary doctorate by HKBU

NEWS
15 hours ago
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Hong Kong superstar Andy Lau Tak-wah has been awarded an honorary Doctor of Letters degree by Hong Kong Baptist University in recognition of his professional achievements and contributions to society. The degree was conferred at a ceremony on Monday (August 10).

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Born and raised in Hong Kong, Lau began his entertainment career after entering a television station's actor training program in 1981. He landed his first leading television role at the age of 20 and rose to fame soon after.

His music career also took off in the early 1980s. He has released more than 100 Cantonese and Mandarin albums, with total sales exceeding 48 million copies.

In 2000, Lau set a Guinness World Record for the most awards won by a Cantopop male artist. He has since received nearly 500 music awards.

Lau has appeared in more than 160 films and won the Hong Kong Film Awards for Best Actor three times and the Golden Horse Awards for Best Actor twice.

He founded his own production company in 1991, producing films from a Hong Kong perspective and providing opportunities for local filmmakers and creative talent.

Beyond his entertainment career, Lau has been involved in charitable work through his foundation, supporting disaster relief, education for children in underprivileged areas on the mainland, fundraising campaigns and initiatives for people with disabilities.

HKBU president and vice-chancellor Alexander Wai Ping-kong said Lau's versatility, artistic achievements and personal charisma had made him a symbol of excellence and perseverance.

Wai praised Lau's passion for the performing arts, professionalism and generosity, saying he had helped raise the profile of professional artists and creators.

"More importantly, he is humble and committed to giving back to society," Wai said, adding that Lau had supported young people and disadvantaged communities through various charitable initiatives.

After the ceremony, Lau joined a sharing session with more than 700 HKBU students and staff.

Filmmaker Ann Hui On-wah, who received an honorary Doctor of Letters degree from HKBU in 2023, also took part in the session. The pair discussed their collaborations, career journeys and experiences in the film industry.

HKBU said the other recipients of its 2026 honorary doctorates would be announced later this year.

+1
Andy LauHKBU

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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