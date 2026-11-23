Hong Kong Baptist University (HKBU) launched two new entrepreneurship funds on Monday with Gobi Partners and support from the Hong Kong Investment Corporation (HKIC) to back campus startups and turn academic research into commercial products.

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The HKBU Entrepreneurship Fund and the Gobi-HKBU Venture Fund were unveiled at the Capital Connect event. The university's startup count has tripled over the past four years from more than 30 to over 100, said HKBU’s interim chief innovation officer Terence Lau Lok-ting, adding that collaborative and contract research, consultancy and licensing grew more than 2.7 times.

Panel Discussion – From Vision to Venture

Gobi Partners co-founder and chairman Thomas Tsao said the venture capital firm is already in advanced talks with several HKBU-linked startups and aims to start investing immediately.

Thomas Tsao

HKIC backs over 280 projects

Speaking at the ceremony, HKIC chief executive Clara Chan Ka-chai said the firm has invested in more than 280 projects to date. More than 70 percent of its invested capital has gone into early-stage and growth-stage companies, according to HKIC.

Every HK$1 invested by HKIC has drawn more than HK$8 in long-term international capital from family offices, university endowments and corporates, she added.

Clara Chan

Beyond funding, HKIC links startups such as Hong Kong-born surgical robotics firm Cornerstone Robotics to industry partners, global markets and the Greater Bay Area, said its chief of staff Carmen Sze.

The government expands tech test beds

The HK$10 billion Research, Academic and Industry Sectors One-plus scheme has funded over 70 research projects, including HKBU medical applications, said Secretary for Innovation, Technology and Industry Sun Dong.

Authorities are also expanding innovation and technology application scenarios and advancing the Northern Metropolis University Town and Hetao Hong Kong Park to link research with industry, he added.

Sun Dong