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HONG KONG
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EDUCATION

HKBU honours six global leaders with honorary doctorates, including Andy Lau

EDUCATION
2 hours ago
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(From left) Alex Wai, HKBU president and vice-chancellor; Sunny Chai, deputy chairman of the Council and the Court of HKBU; Zhong Lin Wang; David Moher; Roland Chin; Manson Fok; Kennedy Wong, chairman of the Council and the Court of HKBU; and Kevin Liem, Treasurer of the Council and the Court of HKBU.
(From left) Alex Wai, HKBU president and vice-chancellor; Sunny Chai, deputy chairman of the Council and the Court of HKBU; Zhong Lin Wang; David Moher; Roland Chin; Manson Fok; Kennedy Wong, chairman of the Council and the Court of HKBU; and Kevin Liem, Treasurer of the Council and the Court of HKBU.

Hong Kong Baptist University conferred honorary doctoral degrees upon five distinguished individuals at its ceremony today, recognizing their outstanding professional accomplishments and contributions to society. The ceremony was presided over by Kennedy Wong Ying-ho, Chairman of the Council and the Court, with Sunny Chai Ngai-chiu, Deputy Chairman of the Council and the Court, also in attendance.

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HKBU has conferred honorary doctorates on six individuals in total this year. Andy Lau Tak-wah received his Doctor of Letters, honoris causa, in August. The university, which is celebrating its 70th anniversary, has more than 10,000 graduates this year, including 3,558 who received doctoral and master's degrees.

Andy Lau Tak-wah
Andy Lau Tak-wah
Andy Lau received the doctoral degrees
Andy Lau received the doctoral degrees

The 2026 Honorary Doctorate Recipients

Albert Chan Sun-chi was awarded the Doctor of Science for his work as a world-leading applied organic chemist. His discovery of "synthetic chiral catalysis" enabled the synthesis of single-enantiomer cancer drug candidates with improved effectiveness and reduced toxicity. He served as HKBU President and Vice-Chancellor from 2010 to 2015.

David Moher, a preeminent Canadian epidemiologist, received the Doctor of Science. He spearheaded the CONSORT guidance, endorsed by over 500 biomedical journals, and helped establish the PRISMA guidelines. In 2021, he set up an EQUATOR Network Centre at HKBU.

Zhong Linwang, known as "the father of nanogenerators", was presented with the Doctor of Science for pioneering achievements in nanoscience, including the discovery of piezotronics and the development of triboelectric nanogenerators.

Roland Chin Tai-hong was honored with the Doctor of Engineering for his research in robotic vision and his leadership as RGC Chairman (2005–2012) and HKBU President (2015–2020).

Manson Fok received the Doctor of Social Sciences for founding Macau's first medical school and supporting HKBU's new medical school preparations.

David Moher received the Doctor of Science.
David Moher received the Doctor of Science.
Albert Chan was awarded the Doctor of Science
Albert Chan was awarded the Doctor of Science
Manson Fok received the Doctor of Social Sciences
Manson Fok received the Doctor of Social Sciences
Roland Chin took a selfie during the ceremony.
Roland Chin took a selfie during the ceremony.

Moher to Graduates: "Learning is a lifelong activity"

Addressing the ceremony, Moher said: "The world does not need more people who simply sound certain. It needs people who are thoughtful, kind, intellectually honest and willing to keep learning."

He encouraged graduates: "Travel if you can. Meet people whose lives and experiences differ from your own. Listen carefully to views that challenge your assumptions. Learning is a lifelong activity – personally, professionally, and as citizens of the world."

President and Vice-Chancellor Alexander Wai Ping-kong said the class of 2026 is a special cohort as HKBU celebrates its 70th anniversary. The predecessors brought HKBU from a humble beginning to one of the leading universities in Asia and in the world. He said that in an AI era, it is important whether one is able to maximize its use in an intelligent, creative and responsible manner. He added that Hong Kong brings together people from diverse backgrounds and creates opportunities for collaboration across cultures.

The Standard's Editor-in-Chief Awarded PhD in Communication

Bonnie Chen received a PhD in Communication
Bonnie Chen received a PhD in Communication

Separately, Bonnie Chen Hor-yee, editor-in-chief of The Standard, was conferred the degree of Doctor of Philosophy in Communication. Her doctoral research compares how media and governance shape energy transition policies in Hong Kong, Singapore and Taiwan.

She previously served as a part-time lecturer at HKBU's School of Communication, teaching financial journalism to undergraduate and master's students, and holds three master's degrees in Art History, Politics and Communication, and International Relations. Drawing on her years of media experience, her interest in environmental protection, and her wish to contribute to globally pressing energy and carbon emission issues, she focused her research on these three Chinese-majority Asian economies, distilling their experiences for reference elsewhere.

HKBUdoctoraldegreeDavid MoherBonnie Chen

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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