The ex-husband of murdered socialite Abby Choi Tin-fung denied in the High Court that he bludgeoned her with a hammer inside a vehicle, rejecting prosecution accusations that the victim used a luxury pink suede Hermès Birkin handbag to shield herself from a fatal assault.

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Testifying on his fourth day in the witness box on Monday, 31-year-old Alex Kwong Kong-chi faced extensive cross-examination from external Senior Counsel Charlotte Draycott on the 44th day of the trial.

The prosecution contends that Kwong attacked 28-year-old Choi inside a seven-seater vehicle near Science Park on February 21, 2023, incapacitating or killing her before her body was taken to a Tai Po village house and dismembered.

Much of the cross-examination centered on the two-tone pink suede Birkin handbag Choi carried on the day she disappeared.

Draycott suggested that Choi was meticulous about her appearance and would never carry a damaged accessory to high tea with friends.

When presented with the handbag showing tears, punctures, and deformed handles, Kwong insisted that Choi used bags roughly and argued the damage was unnoticeable.

Draycott asserted the punctures occurred when Kwong struck Choi’s head with a hammer and she raised the bag in self-defense, pointing to forensic evidence confirming Choi’s blood inside the bag and on its handle.

Kwong questioned why blood was found on the handbag but not on the hammer. When Draycott suggested he had washed the weapon clean, Kwong maintained he had never touched it.

The prosecution also pressed Kwong on a series of alleged coincidences, arguing they formed a calculated plan.

Draycott noted that Kwong had abruptly skipped a gym session to join the car journey, obtained an untraceable SIM card bought by his father, carried spare clothes to replace bloodstained garments, and held keys to an apartment at The Arch rented by his father days earlier. Kwong maintained that he had genuinely intended to work out and claimed tenancy and television installation documents found on him at Tung Chung Pier were packed in haste while fleeing.

Draycott further challenged Kwong over his failure to collect his daughter from school while waiting at the Tai Mei Tuk car park.

Phone records showed his family could not reach his mother, Jenny Li Sui-heung, who arrived late at the school.

Draycott put to Kwong that he never went because he had already bludgeoned Choi unconscious or to death, a claim Kwong firmly denied.

Kwong, his father Kwong Kau, and brother Anthony Kwong have denied murdering Choi, while admitting to preventing her lawful burial. The trial continues before Deputy High Court Judge Brian Keith.