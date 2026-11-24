Uber is hoping for a favorable decision on its Hong Kong ride-hailing service license application by the end of the year, as the company awaits the outcome of the government’s assessment.

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Estyn Chung Chi-ting, general manager of Uber for Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau, said on Tuesday that the company remained in constructive dialogue with the government and was confident about its application.

“We hope the news will be good,” Chung said at a year-end media reception.

Uber submitted its application ahead of the October 30 deadline under Hong Kong’s new regulatory regime for ride-hailing platforms.

Chung also highlighted the company’s expansion in 2026, including the launch of cross-border rides between Hong Kong and Macau, its acquisition of local taxi-hailing platform FlyTaxi and the introduction of Uber Elite, a premium pre-booked service in Hong Kong.

He said acquiring local companies was one way of combining local market expertise with Uber’s global technology and operating experience.

Asked whether competition from platforms including Didi and Amap could fragment the market, Chung said Uber welcomed competition, citing its long operating history in Hong Kong and experience in overseas markets.

“Competition makes us do a better job,” he said.

Chung said Uber’s focus was on improving the experience for drivers, providing them with a range of earning opportunities and ensuring riders had access to reliable services.

He said the company had a dedicated support team to assist drivers with the application process and had also organized information sessions.

Uber would continue to monitor market conditions and exchange information with the government through review mechanisms, including on whether more drivers were needed, Chung added.