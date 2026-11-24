Hong Kong will establish a research center focused on marine intelligence and sustainable development under the InnoHK initiative, with operations expected to begin in the first half of next year.

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The Innovation and Technology Commission said on Tuesday that the Hong Kong Centre for Marine Intelligence and Sustainable Development would be jointly established by the University of Hong Kong and Laoshan Laboratory.

The project will also involve Ocean University of China, the University of California, Berkeley, City University of Hong Kong, the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, and the Logistics and Supply Chain MultiTech R&D Centre.

The commission said the initiative aligns with Hong Kong’s first Five-Year Plan, which calls for faster development of the city as an international innovation and technology center while reinforcing its position as an international maritime hub.

The plan also seeks to advance smart and green port development, improve logistics data connectivity and foster emerging industries of strategic importance, including the marine economy and ocean exploration.

The new center aims to establish an internationally influential platform for research and innovation in marine intelligence and sustainable development.

It is also expected to support Hong Kong’s roles as an international innovation and technology center, an international maritime center, a key node in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area and a hub for the blue economy.