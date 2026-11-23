Henderson Land Development's landmark Central Yards project has become the first Hong Kong development to win the Future Project – Office category at the World Architecture Festival (WAF) 2026 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, beating more than 630 entries from around the world.

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Established in 2008, the annual World Architecture Festival is widely regarded as the "Oscars of architecture" and serves as one of the international design community's premier gatherings.

This year's edition in Florida attracted more than 630 global submissions across four main divisions: Completed Buildings, Future Projects, Interior Design, and Landscape Design.



Shortlisted architectural teams presented their blueprints in person to an international judging panel and fielded live inquiries during the competition.

Driven by forward-looking planning, innovative design, a people-centric layout, and sustainability principles, Central Yards stood out for its roughly 400-meter "bridge" concept.

Conceived as Central's first and longest large-scale "groundscraper," the project is designed to seamlessly connect Hong Kong's new Central harborfront with the core central business district while reshaping the Victoria Harbour skyline.

Once completed, the mixed-use complex will house prime Grade A office space, experiential retail, expansive public green parklands, a Broadway-caliber theater, and diverse event venues, creating a commercial, cultural, and lifestyle hub along the waterfront.

First phase expected to open next year

To date, Central Yards has garnered 27 architectural, environmental, and wellness accolades and certifications locally and internationally. The development's first phase is scheduled for completion in 2027, with the second phase targeted for delivery in 2032.

The recognition follows British fashion designer Kim Jones OBE's announcement that he will open his debut global retail flagship at Central Yards.

As part of Henderson Land's 50th-anniversary celebrations, a free public exhibition showcasing the planning and design concepts of Central Yards is running at The Henderson in Central through late February.