Standing steps from the historic Haw Par Mansion—a nearly century-old landmark symbolizing early cultural and trade ties between Hong Kong and Southeast Asia—young organizers took center stage at the Hong Kong–ASEAN GenNext Summit 2026 to forge cross-border partnerships.

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Held Nov. 20–21 at CCC Kung Lee College in Tai Hang, the two-day summit drew approximately 1,000 attendees across policy dialogues, interactive showcases, and cultural exhibits. Organized by local nonprofit Wonders Initiatives with the Hong Kong Council of the Church of Christ in China (HKCCCC) serving as Education Partner, the event convened diplomats from seven ASEAN member states, over 10 multilateral agency delegates, HKSAR Government officials, corporate leaders, and students under the theme “From Classroom to Asia: Curating the Asian Future Across Borders and Generations.”

Former HKGCC Chairman Dr. Y.K. Pang and HKU Vice-President Prof. Chak-sing Lau share insights on regional opportunities and cross-border leadership with student moderators during the opening “Leaders’ Navigating Dialogue.” (Photo courtesy of the organiser)

Departing from conventional adult-led conferences, the summit was driven entirely by a student organizing committee aged 16 to 20, who managed consular outreach, agenda formulation, bilingual stage moderation, and cultural curation.

Delivering the youth opening address, Hong Kong University of Science and Technology student Anya Liem recalled advice from Summit Co-chairs Kelven Lit and Jasmine Law: “They said: ‘In this room, you are not just students, and you are not here just to applaud. You are the curator of this summit.’” Liem noted that over several months, students engaged directly with consulates and policymakers to curate the dialogues. Gesturing toward Haw Par Mansion, she added that enduring connectivity is built through living conversations rather than paper agreements.

Wonders Initiatives established two institutional milestones during the plenary: presenting an Official Letter of Intent for youth and educational cooperation to the Southeast Asian Ministers of Education Organization (SEAMEO) Secretariat, and signing a Memorandum of Understanding with the ASEAN Youth Organization (AYO).

Lit emphasized that empowering youth with the diplomatic stage enables them to serve as genuine bridge-builders. Atty. Carl Vincent D. Quitoriano, Executive Director of the National Youth Commission of the Philippines, affirmed that youth have shifted from “passive beneficiaries of policy” to “active drivers of shared prosperity.”

Under Secretary for Education Dr. Jeff Sze Chun-fai praised the initiative and highlighted government efforts to elevate the “Study in Hong Kong” brand. Sze noted that non-local student enrollment across Direct Subsidy Scheme (DSS) schools expanded 13 percent this academic year, making local classrooms a vibrant “microcosm of Asia.”

The summit also featured mentorship from Cyberport and Ant Digital executives, alongside dialogue with business and academic leaders. It concluded with delegates adopting the ASEAN–Hong Kong Youth Vision Pledge 2026 and announcing a 2027 Singapore and Malaysia youth exchange delegation.