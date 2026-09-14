Customs seizes $1.45m in drugs at HK airport, 2 mainland passengers arrested

Hong Kong Customs arrested two incoming mainland passengers at Hong Kong International Airport on Tuesday and Wednesday in separate drug trafficking cases, seizing about 3.5 kilogrammes of suspected cannabis buds and 1kg of suspected cocaine with a total estimated market value of about HK$1.45 million.

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In the first case, a 61-year-old mainland woman arriving from Bangkok on Tuesday was found with suspected cannabis buds worth about HK$700,000 in her carry-on suitcase. She was arrested and the investigation is ongoing.

In the second case, a 29-year-old mainland man arriving from Kuala Lumpur on Wednesday was found with suspected cocaine worth about HK$750,000 hidden in his shoes. He has been charged with drug trafficking and will appear at West Kowloon Magistrates' Courts on Thursday.