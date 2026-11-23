Kwai Fong’s Metroplaza is set to transform its outdoor open-air piazza into a glowing, retro-futuristic winter wonderland this festive season, headlined by the city’s largest mall-based outdoor Christmas roller skating rink.

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Drawing inspiration from ethereal aurora blue hues and nostalgic Y2K disco aesthetics, the upcoming "Rolling Xmas" campaign will run from November 21, 2026, through January 3, 2027. Spanning nearly 2,000 square feet on the mall’s L4 outdoor piazza, the temporary venue aims to offer Gen Z trendsetters, couples, and families a dynamic and stylish alternative to conventional Christmas displays.

Day-to-night roller rink blends speed with Y2K visual aesthetics

The centerpiece of the seasonal celebration is the open-air roller skating rink, which delivers contrasting dual experiences between day and night. During daylight hours, natural sunlight refracts through translucent icy-blue installations, casting multi-colored gleams ideal for daytime photography.

As twilight sets in, vibrant ambient light installations and disco lights illuminate the rink, turning the space into an energetic evening skating party where visitors can glide along glowing blue light trails under the open sky.

The experience is open to skaters measuring at least 130 centimeters in height, with standard safety equipment and various retro roller skate styles provided on-site. Members of the mall's The Point loyalty program can redeem a same-day electronic admission pass for two skaters by spending a minimum of HK$300 through electronic payment at participating mall merchants.

Four immersive photo zones capture holiday sparkle

Surrounding and integrated into the outdoor skating space are four themed photography installations designed to maximize visual appeal for social media enthusiasts.

Skating toward the center of the rink brings visitors into the Bling Blue Christmas Forest, an arrangement of shimmering blue Christmas trees of varied heights adorned with crystal-like ornaments. The forest is anchored by a 3.5-meter-tall centerpiece tree accompanied by wire-sculpted golden reindeer.

Adjacent to the main performance area sits the Iridescent Starlight Crystal Ball, a semi-open spherical installation surrounded by aurora-tinted foliage and giant baubles, accompanied by metallic bear sculptures and chrome balloons that visitors can step inside for enclosed holiday portraits.

The third highlight, the Y2K Disco Dynamic Light Pavilion, features tiers of suspended metallic blue disco balls and glowing concentric floor lighting, paired with mirrored reflections designed to produce an infinite kaleidoscopic corridor.

Outside the skating perimeter, the Teddy Bear Gift Station showcases a life-sized metallic rose-gold bear clutching heart-shaped balloons beside stacked gift boxes, creating a storybook holiday setting against a backdrop of golden reindeer.

Weekend ice bar and festive pop-up appearances

To enhance the party atmosphere, Metroplaza will introduce a weekend-exclusive Ice Bar operating on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday evenings between December 12 and December 27. The pop-up bar will collaborate with popular beverage chain Lam Heung Ling Lemon Tea to serve exclusive holiday concoctions, low-alcohol lemon tea cocktails, and sparkling citrus teas.

The festive program will also feature flash meet-and-greet sessions titled "Santa Surprise!" from Christmas Day through December 27 at the L3 atrium, offering shoppers direct photo opportunities with Santa Claus during the long holiday weekend.