Newly released CCTV footage has exposed the dramatic moments of a Sunday afternoon BMW crash in Tsim Sha Tsui that left one pedestrian dead and three others injured.

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The driver, a 38-year-old man, has been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving causing death, failing to stop after an accident, and failing to report an accident.

The newly surfaced footage shows the car first striking a sign near Minden Terrace before hitting a white van on Hart Avenue.

The driver failed to stop, leaving the van's front bumper nearly detached.

According to the video, the BMW then continued along Hart Avenue, abruptly veering out of its lane at the Prat Avenue intersection.

After making a right turn onto Prat Avenue, the vehicle slowed, then suddenly accelerated, lost control, and plowed onto the sidewalk near 6-8 Prat Avenue.

The vehicle struck several pedestrians and left a row of roadside bicycles twisted and mangled. CCTV footage reveals that the crash unfolded in just seven seconds.

The footage also captured the aftermath, with a female passenger getting out of the car and looking at the injured pedestrians.

She then went to the driver’s side and helped the man out of the car. The two left the scene, leaving the injured lying on the ground.

A 53-year-old man who suffered multiple injuries was rushed to Queen Elizabeth Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Two women and another man were also hospitalized but remained conscious.

Police are currently investigating the driver’s conduct, mental state, and the mechanical condition of the vehicle.

Officers are also working to identify and locate the female passenger, investigate her relationship with the driver, and take a formal statement.