CLP Power will allocate HK$250 million from its CLP Community Energy Saving Fund next year to support underprivileged households and promote energy conservation and carbon reduction.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

CLP said funding for underprivileged households will rise to HK$80 million, an increase of more than 30 percent.

The electricity supplier will increase funding for the CLP Electricity Subsidies for the Underprivileged Families Programme from HK$50 million in 2026 to HK$60 million, benefiting around 93,000 families, around 20,000 more than last year.

About 83,000 households, including low-income families, people with disabilities and single elderly people or couples aged 65 or above, will each receive a HK$600 electricity subsidy.

A HK$1,000 subsidy will be provided to about 10,000 families living in subdivided units to undergo transition to basic housing units.

The fund will also set aside HK$10 million for a pilot program providing energy-efficient air-cooler fans to about 10,000 eligible low-income households before next summer.

To improve home safety, HK$4 million will be used to provide free-standing induction cookers to about 1,000 households with elderly members showing early signs of dementia.

In addition, CLP will allocate HK$40 million to help eligible households replace old, less energy-efficient appliances with Grade 1 energy-labelled models. The subsidy will cover 70 percent of the appliance and installation costs, up to HK$2,700 per household, and is expected to benefit about 15,000 households.