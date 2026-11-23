Executive Council member and former lawmaker Chan Kin-por has been appointed chairman of the Hospital Authority for a two-year term starting next month, succeeding Henry Fan Hung-ling.

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Chan holds several public roles, including independent non-executive director of the Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, chairman of the Independent Commission Against Corruption Advisory Committee on Corruption, a member of honours and Non-official Justices of the Peace Selection Committee, and chairman of the Manulife Provident Funds Trust Company Limited.

He served for 17 years as a lawmaker representing the insurance functional constituency, including as chairman of the Legislative Council Finance Committee for nearly seven years.

Before taking up the post, Chan will step down as a non-executive director of the Urban Renewal Authority and as a director of CUHK Medical Centre.

(File photo)

In a radio interview on Monday, Chan said he would identify the authority’s main bottlenecks and consult stakeholders on how to sustain Hong Kong’s healthcare system with limited resources.

His priorities include reducing public hospital waiting times and easing pressure on doctors. He also plans to visit hospitals to meet frontline staff and assess conditions, while working with the Health Bureau and authority staff to address challenges such as an ageing population.

Chan said retaining talent and making the best use of trained healthcare workers were crucial. He also identified stronger public-private collaboration as an area for further study.

Ongoing chairman Fan said he was confident Chan would lead the authority to new heights and continue delivering high-quality public healthcare.

Hospital Authority chief executive Libby Lee Ha-yun said Chan’s management and corporate governance experience would bring fresh perspectives to the organization. She said the authority would support him in addressing challenges related to an ageing population, manpower and medical technology, while continuing to reform services. Lee also thanked Fan for his seven years of leadership.