Hong Kong International Airport handled 5.54 million passengers in October, up 3.3 percent from a year earlier, Airport Authority Hong Kong announced on Monday.

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Flight movements rose 0.7 percent year on year to 34,690.

Transfer and transit passengers remained the main driver of growth, increasing 11.7 percent from a year earlier. Most regional markets recorded gains, with the strongest growth coming from mainland China.

Cargo throughput, however, edged down 0.4 percent year on year to 450,000 tonnes.

Transshipments and imports both posted double-digit growth, driven mainly by Southeast Asia, mainland China and North America.

The gains partly offset a 9.6 percent year-on-year fall in exports, which the authority attributed mainly to lower cargo volumes to Europe following the European Union’s removal of its duty-free de minimis exemption in July.

In the first 10 months of the year, the airport handled 54.6 million passengers, up 9.3 percent from the same period last year.

Cargo throughput rose 2.7 percent to 4.23 million tonnes, while flight movements increased 3.5 percent to 336,765.

On a rolling 12-month basis, passenger traffic reached 65.6 million, up 10.3 percent year on year. Cargo throughput rose 3.1 percent to 5.18 million tonnes, while flight movements increased 4.2 percent to 406,170.

