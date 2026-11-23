Prominent Hong Kong pediatrician Alvin Chan Yee-shing has faced a Medical Council disciplinary inquiry following allegations that he inappropriately examined a male patient’s genitals and made suggestive remarks during hospital consultations.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The hearing commenced on Monday, with the inquiry panel rejecting a defense application to keep Dr. Chan’s identity anonymous, while granting anonymity to the complainant, referred to as "Patient X."

The prosecution described the incident as a severe case of professional indecency. According to the charges, Dr. Chan twice examined the genitals of Patient X—who had presented no symptoms of abdominal pain or genital disease—without obtaining consent, explaining medical necessity, or wearing protective gloves.

Alvin Chan Yee-shing

The allegations stem from two incidents in April 2021 at Hong Kong Baptist Hospital. Dr. Chan’s defense sought an anonymity order, submitting an 18-page psychiatric report and arguing that aggressive media coverage and online abuse had aggravated his depression and anxiety.

However, the Medical Council panel dismissed the bid, noting that early media reports had not exposed his identity and that no police reports had been lodged regarding alleged stalking.

The inquiry heard that Patient X and Dr. Chan first met through a religious fellowship in 2005. When Patient X posted in a WhatsApp group chat about severe dizziness and chest tightness in April 2021, Dr. Chan proactively contacted him and recommended hospital admission for examinations.

Testifying before the panel, Patient X said he was the sole occupant of a three-bed ward when Dr. Chan conducted an evening round. Dr. Chan allegedly pressed on his chest and thighs before announcing a prostate check.

Without seeking permission, the doctor pulled down the patient’s trousers and underwear and ran bare hands up his inner thighs, causing an erection.

Upon spotting blemishes on the groin, Dr. Chan allegedly pulled back the patient's foreskin forcefully. While examining the abdomen and waist, the doctor's bare forearm reportedly rubbed against the patient's erect penis multiple times.

Fearing a repeat of the conduct, Patient X discharged himself against medical advice after two nights.

Patient X noted that no chaperone was present, as Dr. Chan dismissed an attending nurse twice during the examinations.

He also testified that Dr. Chan made inappropriate remarks, calling him handsome, suggesting that losing belly fat would increase his penis size, and commenting that his erection proved his sexual function was unaffected by potential diabetes risks.