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FINANCE

Wynn Resorts' net income falls 80pc to US$17.3m in Q3

FINANCE
1 hour ago
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Encore Las Vegas (L) and Wynn Las Vegas on April 27, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Ethan Miller/Getty Images/AFP
Encore Las Vegas (L) and Wynn Las Vegas on April 27, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Ethan Miller/Getty Images/AFP

Wynn Resorts' net income declined 80.4 percent year-on-year to US$17.3 million (HK$134.94 million) for the third quarter of 2026, and the casino giant declared a cash dividend of 25 US cents per share.

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The Las Vegas, Nevada-based company posted a 7.65 percent decrease in operating revenue to US$1.69 billion during the period.

Adjusted property earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, and rent costs also fell 18.6 percent to US$464.2 million.

"Wynn Las Vegas and our Macau properties both saw healthy demand amid slower market conditions. Wynn Las Vegas was also negatively impacted by a hold rate outside of our expected range," said Craig Billings, chief executive of Wynn Resorts.

In Boston, the team did an excellent job managing through the strike that began in early September, Billings said, adding that the team at Wynn Al Marjan Island has also made substantial progress with ongoing finishing works occurring throughout the property, including the interior fit-out of all guest rooms, as it moves closer to a planned September 2027 opening.

Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau revenues fall

Operating revenues from Wynn Palace decreased 8.1 percent to US$583.8 million, while adjusted property EBITDAR from Wynn Palace fell 17.2 percent to US$165.8 million.

For Wynn Macau (1128), the gaming operator's revenues slipped 8.2 percent to US$335.4 million. 

Its adjusted property EBITDAR went down 17.1 percent to US$89.5 million.

Wynn ResortsresultscasinoWynn PalaceWynn Macau

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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