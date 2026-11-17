China's JD.com (9618) posted a 16.2 percent year-on-year decrease in net profit to 18.73 billion yuan (HK$22.05 billion) for the nine months ended September amid soft consumer spending in China.

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For the third quarter alone, its net profit rose 23.3 percent to 6.5 billion yuan from a year ago, while the firm's adjusted net profit jumped 43.1 percent to 8.3 billion yuan, missing analysts' estimates of 8.59 billion yuan.

JD.com's third-quarter revenue also fell below market expectations of 311.48 billion yuan, which inched up 3.5 percent to 309.6 billion yuan. Among them, net product revenues increased by 3.1 percent, while net service revenues grew 4.7 percent.

Notably, the e-commerce giant saw its marketing expenses fall 26.2 percent to 15.5 billion yuan, thanks to the optimization of promotional spending on new business initiatives.

Its New Businesses, mainly including JD Food Delivery, Jingxi, JD Property, and overseas businesses, recorded a 49.8 percent decline in net revenue during the period, while the sector's loss from operations narrowed from 15.7 billion yuan to 9.64 billion yuan.

Income from JD Retail edged up 2.9 percent to 257.9 billion yuan, and income from its operations rose 1.6 percent to 15.1 billion yuan.

Besides, JD Logistics' (2618) net profit dropped 16 percent to 1.7 billion yuan for the three months ended September.

Revenue increased 16.1 percent to 63.9 billion yuan during the period, mainly driven by its continuously enhanced integrated supply chain capabilities, deepening collaborations, and growing stickiness.

Separately, net profit of JD Health (6618) decreased 15.3 percent to 1.56 billion yuan in the third quarter, while that of JD Industrials (7618) climbed 49.7 percent to 296.9 million yuan.