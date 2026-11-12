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FINANCE

Taiwan's Foxconn reports 34pc rise in Q3 profit, beats forecasts

FINANCE
1 hour ago
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The logo of Foxconn, the trading name of Hon Hai Precision Industry, is seen on top of the company's headquarters in New Taipei City, Taiwan March 29, 2016. REUTERS
The logo of Foxconn, the trading name of Hon Hai Precision Industry, is seen on top of the company's headquarters in New Taipei City, Taiwan March 29, 2016. REUTERS

Taiwan's Foxconn, the world's largest contract electronics maker, reported a 34 percent rise in third-quarter profit on Thursday, beating analyst forecasts on continued strong demand for AI, which it predicted would drive growth this year and next.

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Net profit for the July to September period for Nvidia's biggest server maker and Apple's top iPhone assembler was NT$77.5 billion (HK$18.43 billion), versus an LSEG consensus estimate of NT$69.6 billion and compared with NT$57.7 billion a year earlier.

In an earnings release, Foxconn stuck to its previous forecast of "strong" growth for revenue this year and said it saw strong AI demand throughout this year and into next.

The company, which does not give numeric forecasts, said it predicted "high double digit growth" in 2027 for AI rack shipments.

Foxconn, formally called Hon Hai Precision Industry, in October reported a 47 percent year-on-year jump in third-quarter revenue.

Most of the iPhones Foxconn makes for Apple are assembled in China, but it now produces the bulk of those sold in the United States in India. The company is also building factories in Mexico and Texas to make AI servers for Nvidia.

Foxconn has been looking to expand its footprint in electric vehicles as well.

The company will hold its earnings call later on Thursday in Taipei.

The company's shares have risen 4 percent so far this year, underperforming a 49 percent gain on the broader Taiwan index.

Foxconn shares closed 0.8 percent lower on Thursday ahead of the earnings release. The main index ended down 2.6 percent.

Reuters

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