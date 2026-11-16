XPeng Q3 net loss widens to 870m yuan

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Taiwan's Foxconn reports 34pc rise in Q3 profit, beats forecasts
12-11-2026 15:00 HKT
China's October car exports stay resilient
09-11-2026 14:45 HKT
Berkshire Hathaway accelerates stock buybacks, operating profit falls
08-11-2026 15:05 HKT
Wynn Resorts' net income falls 80pc to US$17.3m in Q3
06-11-2026 14:45 HKT
Singapore bank OCBC lifts 2026 guidance after Q3 profit beat
06-11-2026 10:55 HKT
Manulife Q3 core earnings up 4pc
05-11-2026 11:52 HKT
Melco Resorts & Entertainment's net income drops 99pc in Q3
04-11-2026 22:37 HKT
AMD forecast eases AI spending fears as data-center sales surge
04-11-2026 10:27 HKT
BYD's third-quarter profit growth slows, falling short of forecasts
29-10-2026 18:15 HKT
Reuters releases more intimate photos of Jensen Huang and Alice Huang
15-11-2026 01:46 HKT