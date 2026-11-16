XPeng Q3 net loss widens to 870m yuan

Chinese automaker XPeng (9868) saw its third-quarter net loss widen by 127.9 percent year-on-year to around 870 million yuan (HK$1.02 billion) amid intensified domestic competition.

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Total revenue rose 19.1 percent to 24.28 billion yuan. Vehicle sales logged 21.63 billion yuan, up 19.8 percent from a year prior, thanks to higher vehicle deliveries and higher average selling price as a result of the improvement in the product mix of models.

Revenues from services and others jumped 13.7 percent to 2.65 billion yuan, primarily driven by increased revenues from carbon credit trading.

It projected that its total income will rise by up to 42.9 percent to 31.8 billion yuan in the next quarter.

Q4 deliveries to climb up to 50pc

Last quarter, the carmaker delivered a total of 118,390 vehicles, up 2.1 percent from last year.

For the first 10 months, its total deliveries reached 334,604 vehicles.

XPeng estimated that its fourth-quarter deliveries would be between 169,000 and 174,000, representing an increase of 45.38 percent to 49.68 percent.