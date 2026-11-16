logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

XPeng Q3 net loss widens to 870m yuan

FINANCE
1 hour ago

by

Helen Zhong

logo
logo
logo
The G6 vehicle is displayed at the XPENG brand launch event to mark sales to the United Kingdom in London, Britain, February 11, 2025. REUTERS
The G6 vehicle is displayed at the XPENG brand launch event to mark sales to the United Kingdom in London, Britain, February 11, 2025. REUTERS

Chinese automaker XPeng (9868) saw its third-quarter net loss widen by 127.9 percent year-on-year to around 870 million yuan (HK$1.02 billion) amid intensified domestic competition.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Total revenue rose 19.1 percent to 24.28 billion yuan. Vehicle sales logged 21.63 billion yuan, up 19.8 percent from a year prior, thanks to higher vehicle deliveries and higher average selling price as a result of the improvement in the product mix of models.

Revenues from services and others jumped 13.7 percent to 2.65 billion yuan, primarily driven by increased revenues from carbon credit trading.

It projected that its total income will rise by up to 42.9 percent to 31.8 billion yuan in the next quarter.

Q4 deliveries to climb up to 50pc

Last quarter, the carmaker delivered a total of 118,390 vehicles, up 2.1 percent from last year.

For the first 10 months, its total deliveries reached 334,604 vehicles.

XPeng estimated that its fourth-quarter deliveries would be between 169,000 and 174,000, representing an increase of 45.38 percent to 49.68 percent.

XPengcardeliveriesresults

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
The logo of Foxconn, the trading name of Hon Hai Precision Industry, is seen on top of the company's headquarters in New Taipei City, Taiwan March 29, 2016. REUTERS
Taiwan's Foxconn reports 34pc rise in Q3 profit, beats forecasts
FINANCE
12-11-2026 15:00 HKT
Chinese electric vehicles are parked at the Chancay megaport as Chinese automakers are gaining ground against traditional brands in the South American electric vehicle market, in Chancay, Peru November 13, 2025. REUTERS/Gerardo Marin/File Photo
China's October car exports stay resilient
FINANCE
09-11-2026 14:45 HKT
A screen displays the trading information for Berkshire Hathaway inc. as traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., October 22, 2025. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Berkshire Hathaway accelerates stock buybacks, operating profit falls
FINANCE
08-11-2026 15:05 HKT
Encore Las Vegas (L) and Wynn Las Vegas on April 27, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Ethan Miller/Getty Images/AFP
Wynn Resorts' net income falls 80pc to US$17.3m in Q3
FINANCE
06-11-2026 14:45 HKT
An OCBC Bank signage is pictured at their office in Singapore July 11, 2023. REUTERS
Singapore bank OCBC lifts 2026 guidance after Q3 profit beat
FINANCE
06-11-2026 10:55 HKT
Manulife.
Manulife Q3 core earnings up 4pc
FINANCE
05-11-2026 11:52 HKT
People use DBS automated teller machines (ATMs) in Singapore March 31, 2022. REUTERS
Singapore's DBS warns of uncertain outlook as market volatility drives Q3 profit miss
FINANCE
05-11-2026 10:08 HKT
Melco Resorts and Entertainment's Studio City in Macau. Melco Resorts
Melco Resorts & Entertainment's net income drops 99pc in Q3
FINANCE
04-11-2026 22:37 HKT
A smartphone with a displayed AMD logo is placed on a computer motherboard in this illustration taken March 6, 2023. REUTERS
AMD forecast eases AI spending fears as data-center sales surge
FINANCE
04-11-2026 10:27 HKT
A person looks at a BYD Song Pro Flex vehicle during the launch of the Chinese automaker's first Brazilian-made plug-in hybrid flex-fuel car at the Museu da Cana in Sertaozinho, Sao Paulo state, Brazil, August 4, 2026. REUTERS/Joel Silva/File Photo
BYD's third-quarter profit growth slows, falling short of forecasts
FINANCE
29-10-2026 18:15 HKT
(File photo)
Hong Kong Disneyland suspends online bookings after 17,000 e-tickets stolen in cyber breach
NEWS
14-11-2026 21:50 HKT
Elon Musk and Jensen Huang shake hands during National Design Studio's launch event for America.gov. REUTERS/Kylie Cooper
Two major Nvidia shareholders push board to keep Jensen Huang's return on table
FINANCE
15-11-2026 17:59 HKT
Reuters releases more intimate photos of Jensen Huang and Alice Huang
WORLD
15-11-2026 01:46 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.