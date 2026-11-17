Walt Disney on Tuesday reported quarterly revenue and earnings that beat Wall Street expectations, helped by higher theme park attendance and strong NFL viewership, and said it would increase content spending by 9 percent in the next fiscal year.

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Disney reported adjusted earnings per share of US$1.77 (HK$13.8) for the fiscal fourth quarter ended October 3. Analysts had forecast US$1.67 on average, according to LSEG.

Shares of the company were up about 2 percent in premarket trading.

The owner of the Disney+ streaming service and ESPN cable network said it would boost cash content spending to US$26 billion next year, including by investing more in international programming and sports rights. The company plans to cut operating expenses by about US$3 billion by fiscal 2029, executives said in a letter to shareholders.

Disney said its board agreed to raise the annual shareholder dividend by 33 percent to US$2 per share, paid in US$1 installments in January and July.

New CEO Josh D'Amaro, who took the helm of Disney in March, is steering the company through a consumer shift to streaming and competition from social media platforms such as YouTube and TikTok. D'Amaro has said he wants to strengthen Disney's streaming business and continue to invest in theme parks and cruise lines.

Revenue rose 16 percent to US$25.9 billion in the latest quarter.

At the entertainment division, which includes streaming, ABC and other networks, revenue rose 17 percent to US$11.9 billion, helped by higher subscription revenue. Operating income at the segment rose 92 percent to US$1.3 billion.

The experiences division, home to theme parks and cruise ships, reported record revenue and profit. The unit's revenue rose 15 percent to US$10.1 billion and operating income increased 20 percent to nearly US$2.3 billion.

At sports, revenue rose 16 percent to US$4.6 billion as ESPN viewership for the start of the NFL and college football seasons reached record highs. The segment's operating income increased by 53 percent to nearly US$1.4 billion.

Looking ahead, Disney reiterated that it expected double-digit growth in adjusted earnings per share in fiscal 2027. It said total segment operating income would grow about 8 percent for the year. The company plans capital expenditures of about US$9 billion, similar to the current fiscal year.

Reuters